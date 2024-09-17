Up-Close: Lea Salonga's Wax Figure for Madame Tussauds SG

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Manila, Philippines--Madame Tussauds Singapore, a major tourist attraction for famous historical figures and celebrities’ waxworks, celebrates its 10th anniversary with various activities, promotions, and exciting figure launches, including Broadway Legend Lea Salonga’s “wax twin.”

Lea’s wax figure was officially unveiled at the Solaire Resort Entertainment City in Parañaque City on Sept. 13; it should transfer to Madame Tussauds Singapore, on Sentosa Island, on Sept. 20.

“I am deeply honored and thankful to receive my wax figure,” said Lea. “The wait is over, and I’m thrilled you all will see it. It means so much to me to join the remarkable lineup of Filipinos immortalized at Madame Tussauds.”

Other Filipinos with wax figures at Madame Tussauds were boxing champ Manny Pacquiao, and Miss Universe titleholders Pia Wurtzbach and Catriona Gray.

Lea, a multi-award-winning singer and actress, is known for being the first Filipina to portray Eponine in “Les Miserables” on Broadway and for her Tony and Olivier Award-winning role as Kim in “Miss Saigon.” She is also celebrated for recording the singing voices of Disney princesses Jasmine in “Aladdin” and Fa Mulan in “Mulan.”

Lea’s wax figure is dressed in a blue gown, which she fondly calls her “workhorse gown,” designed by her longtime friend, Rajo Laurel. The gown, made of a flattering crepe fabric with a corset, represents her style and has been worn during many performances. “It felt right for this gown to be featured on my wax likeness,” Lea remarked. --with additional reporting by Toby Denise Concepcion

Photos: Oliver Oliveros

Lea Salonga wax figure

Lea Salonga wax figure

Lea Salonga wax figure

Lea Salonga wax figure

Lea Salonga wax figure

Lea Salonga wax figure

​​​​​​​Lea Salonga wax figure

Comments