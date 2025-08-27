SPRING AWAKENING Opens The Sandbox Collective's 2026 Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Main Photo: John Gallagher Jr., Jonathan Groff, and Lea Michelle in "Spring Awakening: Those You've Known" HBO documentary film (2022).

Manila, Philippines— The Sandbox Collective, under the new artistic direction of Sab Jose-Gregorio, will launch its 2026 season with a highly anticipated production of "Spring Awakening," opening in February 2026 at the Black Box in Rockwell Center, Makati City.

Based on Frank Wedekind's 1891 expressionist play and featuring Sater and Duncan's pop/rock score, the eight-time Tony Award-winning "Spring Awakening” explores the themes of adolescence, sexuality, and self-discovery.

The original Broadway production of "Spring Awakening" (2006) was praised by critics and audiences alike for its raw and honest portrayal of youth in revolt, which, at the time, shattered expectations of what a musical could do.

The Broadway production also launched the careers of today's biggest Broadway stars, such as Jonathan Groff, Lea Michele, and Krysta Rodriguez.

For this Sandbox Collective production, Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan and Ejay Yatco are signed as stage director and musical director, respectively.

Besides Pamintuan and Yatco, the local production's creative team includes Nunoy Van Den Burgh, choreographer; Missy Maramara, intimacy director; Wika Nadera, set designer; Raven Ong, costume designer; Gabbi Campomanes, assistant director; and D Cortezano, lighting designer.

The Sandbox Collective's "Spring Awakening" production aims to stir conversations, empower audiences, and drive the company's long-term education and advocacy efforts.

Jose-Gregorio, who has replaced Toff De Venecia as artistic director, says: "'The rock musical marks the beginning of a new chapter at Sandbox Collective, emphasizing a continued commitment to "producing shows that are radical, brave, and advocacy-driven."

"This show isn’t just about adolescence and sexuality. It’s about reclaiming one’s body, voice, and destiny and educating and empowering young audiences," she adds.

To get audition details for "Spring Awakening,” visit HERE.

"Spring Awakening" is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), New York, NY, USA.

