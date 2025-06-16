SCHOOL OF ROCK to Premiere in Cebu

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cebu, Philippines—2TinCans Philippines presents an amateur production of Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Broadway and West End hit musical “School of Rock." Directed by Sarah Mae Enclona-Henderson, “School of Rock,” based on the popular comedy film, will play at the Dr. Ronald R. Duterte Theatre, the University of Southern Philippines Foundation, Salinas Drive, Lahug, from June 28-29, 2025, at 7 p.m.

The rock musical features Webber's music, lyrics by Glenn Slater, and a book by Julian Fellowes, which “celebrates youth, rebellion, and the transformative power of music—with big guitar solos,” said the company.

New rock anthems and favorite songs from the film “School of Rock,” “Substitute,” and “Fight” make up the score.

The production features young students from 2TinCans Theatre Lab and theater-trained company members.

Its cast includes Fia Mikaele Cagulada, Arabella Yzarra Carbungco, Amanda Grace Yu, Patricia Grace Crago, Kasofia Loquez, Zaviel Beaux Suralta, Courtney Suzanne Encarnacion, Maria Morgana Gonzalodo, Aleesha Tabar, Sky Clemente, Ciara Baricuatro, Queenie Madonna Paras, Alden Patrick Manansala, Juliene Cardenas, Henrique Kristoffer Ong, and Joaquin Codilla.

They are supported by Grant Bacaltos, who plays rock star wannabe Dewey Finn; Zyra Dee as Principal Rosalie Mullins; Vince Lopez as Ned Schneebly; and Ciara Baricuatro as Patty Di Marco.

Also in the cast are Dave Feril, Ghyllianne Dave Caballes, Mikee Amagsila, Mario Alcoriza, Sasha Isobel Chiong, Josh Andrino, and Judee Kriselle Rallos.

“This show is more than just rock ‘n’ roll. It’s about finding your voice, making purposeful noise, and discovering who you are when someone finally believes in you,” Enclona-Henderson said. “It’s a rallying cry for anyone who’s ever felt out of place, turned up the volume, and found where they belong.”

Joining Enclona-Henderson on the local creative team are Vincent Paul Diez Gaton, choreographer, Mikkee Amagsila, and Mario Alcoriza, vocal coaches and directors.

Photos: 2TinCans Philippines

Comments