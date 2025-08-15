Reb Atadero to Star in ALMOST, MAINE in Cebu; 'A Full Circle Moment' for the Actor

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Cebu, Philippines—In a highly anticipated return to Cebu, Manila-based actor Reb Atadero is set to star in Little Boy Productions' second restaging of the beloved play, "Almost, Maine." The production marks a significant reunion for Atadero, who describes the opportunity as "a full circle moment" given his long-standing collaboration with the Visayan theater company.

"For an artist, to be able to revisit something significant to you will always be a gift," Atadero shared in an exclusive interview. "And to be able to do it with Little Boy Productions, one of the first companies that saw something in me, is truly a full circle moment."

Written by John Cariani, "Almost, Maine" premiered Off-Broadway in 2006. It weaves together nine short stories set in a small, mythical town under the enchanting Northern Lights, exploring themes of love and heartbreak with a touch of magic. Lead producer Hendri Go describes the play as having a "feel-good nature" with "tender, whimsical, and deeply human storytelling."

Atadero believes the play's simple message is enduringly relevant in our often cynical world. "At the very heart of this play is the element of wonder, a miracle that can occur when we open ourselves up to something as powerful as love," he said.

Atadero's history with Little Boy Productions dates back to 2009, when he first visited Cebu for a summer workshop. He recalls the experience not just as teaching, but as a chance to learn how to listen truly. "Acting is a conversation. It only works when someone's listening," he reflects. Even during the pandemic, he maintained his collaboration with the company by running virtual workshops.

He looks forward to performing alongside some of his former students in the play, a prospect he says will be "pure joy." Atadero describes Cebuanos as "some of the most unassuming people I've worked with. They're quiet at first. Then they open their mouths and sing, and you go—where has that voice been hiding?"

A stage veteran, Atadero was previously cast in the 2016 staging of "Almost, Maine" by Manila-based Repertory Philippines. His credits include Disney's High School Musical—his first collaboration with Little Boy Productions—as well as "Grease," "Ang Huling El Bimbo," and most recently, "Side Show. Offstage, he launched the podcast Boom, Now You Know in 2023.

Little Boy Productions continues its crucial role in developing the theater scene in the Visayas by fostering collaborations between regional and national talent. The company has worked with notable artists like Broadway set designer Loy Arcenas and West End leading man Joaquin Pedro Valdes.

Photos: Reb Atadero/Little Boy Productions