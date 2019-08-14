Photos: Randy Villarama, Jill Pena Rehearse DANCING LESSONS; Show Opens Tom., Aug. 16!

Manila, Philippines--In theater, ensemble pieces ("Angels In America," "Noises Off") and one-man/woman shows ("I'll Eat You Last," "Springsteen on Broadway") are more pervasive than the two-handers or plays featuring two actors. How lucky, then, here comes along the heartwarming two-hander "Dancing Lessons," written by Mark St. Germain ("Freud's Last Session"-Off-Broadway).

"Dancing Lessons," produced by Twin Bill Theater ("Wit," "My Name is Asher Lev") makes its Asian premiere tomorrow, August 16, 2019, at Power Mac Center Spotlight at Circuit Makati. The play stars two wonderful actors, Jill Peña and Randy Villarama, whom we met during a rehearsal, along with the brains behind the critically-acclaimed theater company, Francis Matheu and Joseph Matheu, who directs and lights "Dancing Lessons," respectively.

Join them on the dance floor!

To learn enough about dancing and to survive an awards dinner--with dancing--Ever Montgomery, a young geoscience professor with Asperger syndrome, seeks the instruction of a Broadway dancer, Zenga Quinn, who is, unfortunately, on sick leave recovering from a leg injury.

"In the play, it shows that Zenga is at the top of her career. She's probably on the brink of joining another musical, but she gets into an accident. And that takes a halt on her career. The show begins in her flat and she's dealing with that loss in dancing because she's a highly-trained dancer. Throughout the play, she deals with the repercussions of being injured, not being able to do what she loves to do. And then she meets Ever," Jill, whom we last saw in "Beautiful: The Carole King Musical," said about her character.

Randy said of his character, Ever: "I'm the one who knocks on Zenga's door one night to take dancing lessons--to, even, beg her for dancing lessons because Ever has to attend this social event where he will be awarded. And he's deathly afraid of that event because it comes in less than a week. Ever also has Asperger syndrome, a form of autism. Usually, people with Asperger are very socially awkward, especially for Ever. He doesn't like to be in an environment where he can't control. And he is also deathly afraid of touch."

BroadwayWorld was lucky enough to have visited Jill and Randy before the show's opening night. As scene partners--starring in a two-hander--they're stupendously strong as a tandem. For the two actors, it takes serious teamwork to build the chemistry.

Jill said, "I've been very fortunate to have Randy as my scene partner because he is so generous, so kind. Also Francis [Matheu], of course, our director--he fosters an environment of play and creativity. It's a playground, especially it's just the two of us on stage. Randy and I hold on to each other to put the show together."

"That's all you need: sensitivity and generosity, really, not only to each other but also to the audience," Randy said.

"Dancing Lessons" also has JM Cabling, choreographer; Kayla Teodoro, set designer; Arby Dimaculangan, sound designer; Joyce Garcia, video graphic designer, and Benjor Catindig, graphic designer.

"Dancing Lessons" runs at Power Mac Center Spotlight (2F Circuit Lane, Circuit Makati, Makati City) on August 16-17, at 8 p.m., and August 21-24, at 8 p.m.

Get tickets (P750-P1,550) via TicketWorld.com.ph.

