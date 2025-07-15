Photos: JOSEPH THE DREAMER Returns for Limited Run

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Manila, Philippines--After a remarkable journey through the COVID-19 pandemic, Trumpets Inc.’s musical revival of “Joseph the Dreamer” is back for a limited engagement at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium. This reimagined production, based on the timeless biblical story of Joseph from the book of Genesis, promises an evening of hope and inspiration. Production photos are available below.

Directed by acclaimed concert director Paolo Valenciano, this powerful story of faith and family is unique in recent Philippine theater history. This version notably premiered five years ago, just days before the sweeping lockdowns took effect. "Joseph the Dreamer" was not only one of the last productions to close before the pandemic but also proudly became the first to reopen when travel restrictions eased in 2022, signaling a vibrant return to live entertainment.

The 36-year-old musical features a stellar cast led by Sam Concepcion, who shares the iconic title role with Jordan Andrews. Local entertainment luminary Gary Valenciano portrays Jacob, Joseph’s beloved father.

This updated rendition, specifically crafted to resonate with a new generation of theatergoers, boasts fresh musical arrangements by Myke Salomon and vibrant choreography by MJ Arda.

At its heart, the musical follows Joseph, a favored son cruelly sold into slavery by his jealous brothers. What seems a devastating twist of fate propels the young man on an extraordinary journey of redemption, ultimately affirming the profound belief, as expressed by Trumpets' Artistic Director Audie Gemora, that “God [indeed] has a plan for all our lives.”

The impressive ensemble cast also includes Carlo Orosa and Lorenz Martinez as Pharaoh; Kayla Rivera and Naya Ambi as Asenath; Julia Serad and Aicelle Santos as Rachel (Joseph and Benjamin’s mother); Aldo Vencilao, Dippy Arceo, and Sheena Lee Palad as Mrs. Potiphar; Mateo Jimenez and Ken San Jose as Benjamin; RJ dela Fuente, Matthew Barbers, Carlos Canlas, Paul Valdez, Jim Ferrer, Renz Bernardo, Luis Marcelo, and Sam Panlilio as Joseph’s brothers; and Clave Sun and Liam Nery as Manasseh/Young Joseph.

The ensemble is rounded out by Iya Villanueva, Kathleen Francisco, Coleen Paz, Dani Solis, and Justine Narciso.

"Joseph the Dreamer" runs for a very limited engagement, concluding this weekend, July 18-20, 2025.

Photos: Myra Ho

The company

Sam Concepcion and company

Gary Valenciano, Jordan Andrews

Gary Valenciano, Sam Concepcion

Jordan Andrews and company

Sam Concepcion and company

Sam Concepcion and company