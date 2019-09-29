Photo Coverage: Take a First Look at Gantimpala's KANSER 2019; Show Plays the Star Theatre, 3 Oct.
Manila, Philippines - Igniting patriotism from its mostly high school student audience whose occasional exclamations and shrieks during Crisostomo Ibarra and Maria Clara's more intimate moments in the play were, we suppose, uncontainable, Gantimpala Theater Foundation's Kanser, a theatrical adaptation of National Hero Jose Rizal's famous first novel "Noli Me Tangere" is back for a limited run. It plays the Star Theatre in Pasay City this Thursday, 3 October.
In our interview, director Frannie Zamora shares: "I started directing Kanser in 1993 when Gantimpala was given a grant from the Cultural Center of the Philippines [where the theater company was founded in 1978]. From the original script of Jomar Fleras, I did some revisions in its structure, together with Jomar.
"From that time on, Jun Pablo [who now heads the marketing department of Gantimpala] has been directing Kanser until 2014. We began infusing musical numbers, composed by Jed Balsamo, into the production. Compared to Kanser in 2018, which starred Vance Larena as Crisostomo Ibarra, this year's Kanser is more enhanced and straightforward."
We caught the show last weekend at the AFP Theatre in Quezon City, and we're glad to share some of the photos we took. Check them out below!
The show stars newcomer Kiel Alo (Crisostomo Ibarra), together with Rare Jireh Yzel Columna (Maria Clara), Carlo Manalac (Elias), Leo Ponseca (Padre Damaso), Carlo Mendoza (Padre Salvi), Neil Tolentino (Pilosopong Tasyo), Roni Abaro (Pilosopong Tasyo, Don Tiburcio), Sarah Maniquis (Donya Victorina), Lezlie Dailisan (Don Tiburcio), Reina Reas (Donya Consolacion), Angelo Moratilla (Tinyente Guevarra), Frannie Zamora (Kapitan Tiyago), Richelle Anne Joson (Sisa), Jesiela Gripo (Sinang), Juan Miguel Tecson (Basilio), John Joevhin Pascual (Crispin), and Francis Cruz III (Lucas).
Rounding out the cast are Miguell Arnaldo, Jerecho Ramirez, Mark Tulipat, Joseph Navarro, Romualdo Delos Reyes, Vangie Inocencio, Kimberly Somoza, and Beaulah Saycon.
Its creative and production team also includes Francis Cruz III, assistant director; Joseph Matheu, lighting designer; Sonny Aniceto, set designer; Leslie Dailisan, choreographer, and Roselle Buenaventura, stage manager.
BUY TICKETS (0921 251 7333) Gantimpala Theater Foundation's Kanser plays at Star Theatre in Pasay City this Thursday, 3 October 2019, with three performances: 8 a.m., 11 a.m., and 2 p.m.
Photos: Oliver Oliveros
Rare Columna, Kiel Alo
Richelle Anne Joson
Carlo Mendoza, Leo Ponseca
Leo Ponseca
Leo Ponseca
Kiel Alo, Carlo Manalac
Carlo Manalac, Francis Cruz III
Kiel Alo, Carlo Manalac
Kiel Alo
Kiel Alo
Roni Abario
Rare Columna, Kiel Alo
Sarah Maniquis, Leslie Dailisan
Carlo Mendoza
Rare Columna
Rare Columna, Kiel Alo
Rare Columna
Carlo Manalac