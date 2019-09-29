Photo Coverage: Take a First Look at Gantimpala's KANSER 2019; Show Plays the Star Theatre, 3 Oct.

Rare Columna and Kiel Alo
star in Kanser 2019.

Manila, Philippines - Igniting patriotism from its mostly high school student audience whose occasional exclamations and shrieks during Crisostomo Ibarra and Maria Clara's more intimate moments in the play were, we suppose, uncontainable, Gantimpala Theater Foundation's Kanser, a theatrical adaptation of National Hero Jose Rizal's famous first novel "Noli Me Tangere" is back for a limited run. It plays the Star Theatre in Pasay City this Thursday, 3 October.

In our interview, director Frannie Zamora shares: "I started directing Kanser in 1993 when Gantimpala was given a grant from the Cultural Center of the Philippines [where the theater company was founded in 1978]. From the original script of Jomar Fleras, I did some revisions in its structure, together with Jomar.

"From that time on, Jun Pablo [who now heads the marketing department of Gantimpala] has been directing Kanser until 2014. We began infusing musical numbers, composed by Jed Balsamo, into the production. Compared to Kanser in 2018, which starred Vance Larena as Crisostomo Ibarra, this year's Kanser is more enhanced and straightforward."

We caught the show last weekend at the AFP Theatre in Quezon City, and we're glad to share some of the photos we took. Check them out below!

Leo Ponseca plays Padre Damaso
in Kanser 2019.

The show stars newcomer Kiel Alo (Crisostomo Ibarra), together with Rare Jireh Yzel Columna (Maria Clara), Carlo Manalac (Elias), Leo Ponseca (Padre Damaso), Carlo Mendoza (Padre Salvi), Neil Tolentino (Pilosopong Tasyo), Roni Abaro (Pilosopong Tasyo, Don Tiburcio), Sarah Maniquis (Donya Victorina), Lezlie Dailisan (Don Tiburcio), Reina Reas (Donya Consolacion), Angelo Moratilla (Tinyente Guevarra), Frannie Zamora (Kapitan Tiyago), Richelle Anne Joson (Sisa), Jesiela Gripo (Sinang), Juan Miguel Tecson (Basilio), John Joevhin Pascual (Crispin), and Francis Cruz III (Lucas).

Rounding out the cast are Miguell Arnaldo, Jerecho Ramirez, Mark Tulipat, Joseph Navarro, Romualdo Delos Reyes, Vangie Inocencio, Kimberly Somoza, and Beaulah Saycon.

Its creative and production team also includes Francis Cruz III, assistant director; Joseph Matheu, lighting designer; Sonny Aniceto, set designer; Leslie Dailisan, choreographer, and Roselle Buenaventura, stage manager.

BUY TICKETS (0921 251 7333) Gantimpala Theater Foundation's Kanser plays at Star Theatre in Pasay City this Thursday, 3 October 2019, with three performances: 8 a.m., 11 a.m., and 2 p.m.

Photos: Oliver Oliveros

Gantimpala Theater Foundation's Kanser returns for a limited run.

Rare Columna, Kiel Alo

Richelle Anne Joson

Carlo Mendoza, Leo Ponseca

Leo Ponseca

Leo Ponseca

Kiel Alo, Carlo Manalac

Carlo Manalac, Francis Cruz III

Kiel Alo, Carlo Manalac

Kiel Alo

Gantimpala Theater Foundation's Kanser returns for a limited run.

Kiel Alo

Roni Abario

Rare Columna, Kiel Alo

Sarah Maniquis, Leslie Dailisan

Carlo Mendoza

Rare Columna

Rare Columna, Kiel Alo

Rare Columna

Carlo Manalac



