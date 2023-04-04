Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

PHOTOS: Theatre Titas Begins Rehearsals for the 20th-Anniversary Staging of TWENTY QUESTIONS

The one-act play runs weekends from May 12-28, 2023, at Mirror Studio Theatre in Poblacion, Makati.

Apr. 04, 2023  

PHOTOS: Theatre Titas Begins Rehearsals for the 20th-Anniversary Staging of TWENTY QUESTIONS Manila, Philippines--With its eyes on alternative, transformative theater, Theatre Titas officially begins its rehearsals for the 20th-anniversary presentation of Christian Vallez's, AKA Juan Ekis, one-act play "Twenty Questions," which won a Don Carlos Palanca award in 2003, and has been staged on countless occasions--officially and unofficially by schools and theater companies.

The play, originally commissioned by Bobby Nazareno, in its earliest form, talks about the virtue of chastity. However, Gen Zers today perceived love, sex, and chastity differently than 20 years ago. Thus, an opportunity for the playwright and stage director Cheese Mendez to revisit and revamp some of the material's original text.

Vallez says, "I can't believe it's been 20 years since I wrote 'Twenty Questions' and won my first Palanca. 20 years later, I cringe at some of the lines I wrote. I'm looking forward to this version of the play, directed by a dear friend and GenZfied for today's audiences."

"Twenty Questions" introduces to today's audiences Jigs (Diego Aranda, "Quest for the Adarna," "Joseph the Dreamer") and Yumi (Isabelle Prado, in her professional theater debut). These college friends find themselves locked in a hotel room for 24 hours as part of an annual college barkada tradition. To pass the time, they play a game of "twenty questions," which allows them to talk about their views on love, life, and sex.

"There's only one way to find out if this game is still worth playing or it can still win hearts [post COVID-19 pandemic]. Come, watch with us, and let's fall in love again," Vallez suggests.

This 20th-anniversary production of Juan Ekis' "Twenty Questions" runs weekends from May 12-28, 2023 (with matinees on Sundays) at the 100-seater Mirror Studio Theatre in Barangay Poblacion, Makati City.

Tickets are P600 each.

"Twenty Questions' is co-presented by QUICKFX, in partnership with Three Hens Wine and Atomm Studios.

This is Theatre Tita's fifth production; its previous plays included "What's in the Dark?" (the immersive) "Ang Paglilitis ni Mang Serapio," and "Macbeth."

Photos: Theatre Titas

PHOTOS: Theatre Titas Begins Rehearsals for the 20th-Anniversary Staging of TWENTY QUESTIONS Isabelle Prado, Diego Aranda

PHOTOS: Theatre Titas Begins Rehearsals for the 20th-Anniversary Staging of TWENTY QUESTIONS Diego Aranda, Isabelle Prado

PHOTOS: Theatre Titas Begins Rehearsals for the 20th-Anniversary Staging of TWENTY QUESTIONS Isabelle Prado, Diego Aranda

PHOTOS: Theatre Titas Begins Rehearsals for the 20th-Anniversary Staging of TWENTY QUESTIONS Isabelle Prado, Cheese Mendez, Diego Aranda

PHOTOS: Theatre Titas Begins Rehearsals for the 20th-Anniversary Staging of TWENTY QUESTIONS Isabelle Prado, Diego Aranda

PHOTOS: Theatre Titas Begins Rehearsals for the 20th-Anniversary Staging of TWENTY QUESTIONS Diego Aranda, Isabelle Prado




From This Author - Oliver Oliveros

Oliver is a seasoned organizational communication, public relations, and digital marketing professional who works with CEOs and young professionals to hone their creativity, stakeholders' engag... (read more about this author)


