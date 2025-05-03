On Stage, Khalil Ramos Tells the Truth In A Fun Way

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manila, Philippines--In 2023, TV-film actor Khalil Ramos contemplated whether to continue acting or quit after the pandemic. He felt the “shift” in the movie industry, especially in the local scene. For him, it was a dry season.

However, that same year, after he opened his doors to doing theater through Jonathan Larson’s “tick, tick…BOOM!," it brought him new hope, and he became more energized.

Two years later, he's back in the theatre: acting in his first original Filipino musical, “Liwanag sa Dilim,” featuring the songs by Rico Blanco of the Rivermaya rock band, with 9 Works Theatrical, the same producers as “tick, tick…BOOM!”

Khalil remembered writer-director Robbie Guevara asking him if he was a fan of Rivermaya. He said he grew up listening to the band's music. Soon after, theater producer Santi Santamaria asked him if he could read for “Liwanag sa Dilim.” At the time, he had no idea what the story was about.

He agreed, and the rest is history.

Who is Elesi to Khalil?

For the actor, Elesi, on the surface, is someone trying to find his footing in this world. He ends up finding himself in several other worlds, though.

"It's the same in life. I've experienced that, too. If you can't find footing in this world, go outside of that world. You'll never know, metaphorically, in your head, that's only you dictating that to yourself,” Khalil said.

“The world you know of is the one you only understand. Still, you could probably find yourself if you allow yourself to expand your horizons and go into worlds you never imagined.”

Khalil Ramos with company

There was something parallel about Elesi's story that reflects his. He suggests humans must learn to expand themselves and their territories. One could end up finding paths and meaningful journeys to follow someday.

"Life is an unending pursuit of one's identity and true self,” he said.

The one thing that taught him and made him realize when he started doing theater was, "When I opened my doors to it, it unlocked so much more within me, not just as an actor, but as a human being, too."

He always reminds himself why he started acting in the first place. The passion and purpose behind it help him find meaning, even when it feels like just another job.

His goal as an actor is to think of the “truth” in each material he works on.

"I tell the truth as exciting as possible, as real as possible, no matter how scary or as funny or as dramatic as possible it may be--that's what the audience deserves."

Besides the songs of Rico Blanco, “Liwanag sa Dilim” threads the theme of patriotism.

"We need a sense of HOPE. I also want the audience to have fun.” Khalil stressed.

"Whenever I step onstage, that's my goal. I want them to have the same roller-coaster journey as Elesi."

Today, acting onstage may no longer be new to him, but he admits stage jitters won't ever go away. This time, he learned to pace himself in different ways. He's having fun and still giving his best in every performance in this second theatrical project.

His favorite song from the show is “Umaaraw, Umaalan.”

He said, “It's such a groovy song. It talks about life.

“Things may not happen the way we expect them to. Sometimes it's sunny, sometimes it rains. Life is like that. It doesn't mean life has to stop.

“It's a beautiful and well-written song."

Photos: 9 Works Theatrical

