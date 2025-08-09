Off-Broadway Hit LOVE, LOSS, AND WHAT I WORE Comes to Cebu Stage

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Cebu, Philippines—2TinCans Philippines and Marco Polo Plaza Cebu are bringing the Off-Broadway hit play "Love, Loss, and What I Wore" at the hotel's grand ballroom from August 16 to 17, 2025.

Based on Ilene Beckerman’s 2005 bestseller and adapted for the stage by sisters Nora and Delia Ephron, the play—composed of heartwarming, often humorous, monologues and ensemble pieces played by rotating five local actresses—explores women's lives, such as identity, relationships, and heartbreaks, through the lens of their clothes and accessories.

"Love, Loss, and What I Wore” opened on Off-Broadway in October 2009, where it broke box office records and recouped its entire production costs after 11 weeks. The production won the 2010 Drama Desk Award for Unique Theatrical Experience and the 2010 Broadway.com Audience Award for Favorite New Off-Broadway Play.

The show has been staged in South Africa, Argentina, Canada, and the Philippines.

From prom dresses and wedding gowns to purses and shoes, clothes are never just clothes. They carry memories, mark milestones, and often speak when words fall short.

Sarah Mae Enclona-Henderson, 2TinCans' artistic director, believes clothes are like time capsules. "Every woman has a dress that reminds her of something—her first love, mother, divorce, or power," she says. "This play gives voice to those hidden hangers in our closet."

The vignettes in the play also tackle women's evolving identity and relationships. Director Charlene Virlouvet hopes the staging will bridge the gap among generations of women. "It can be a space for intergenerational conversations and sharing among women, particularly Cebuanas, to take place," she says.

Bringing this powerful story to life is a diverse cast of local talents, a mix of seasoned actors and prominent local figures, including 2TinCans company of actors: Liana San Diego, Mikee Amagsila, Regina Binueza, Shanice Kae Suarez, Shifrah Bouchikhi-Enclona, and Vanessa Fe. They are joined by prominent Cebuanas Sarah Mae Enclona-Henderson, Aleah Alerre Lim, Andi Pateña-Matheu, Anya Lim, Victoria Leslie Ingram, and lawyers Elaine Bathan, Gingging Navarro-Laude, and Regal Oliva.

As an added perk, ticketholders are entitled to discounted room rates and dining privileges at Marco Polo Plaza Cebu from August 15 -18.

Also, "Stitched", a storytelling exhibit, will be on display. It offers a curated collection of clothes and accessories, accompanied by personal stories, which aligns with the play's central theme.

Maximilian Schwalbe, the venue's general manager, says it's the hotel's commitment to "host more cultural and social events like this for Cebuanos.”

Tickets are now available for this unique theatrical experience that promises to resonate with the audiences.