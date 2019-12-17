Nino Alejandro, Bibo Reyes Join the Cast of THE BAND'S VISIT Asian Premiere

Manila, Philippines - Atlantis Theatrical Entertainment Group is thrilled to welcome Nino Alejandro and Bibo Reyes to the cast of the Tony and Grammy Award-winning musical The Band's Visit, which opens in March 2020.

They will join the previously announced cast members Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, who plays the lead role of Dina, and Mark Bautista, who plays Haled.

Nino, a former The Voice finalist, has appeared on stage in numerous productions including Jersey Boys, The Bridges of Madison County, and Waitress. In The Band's Visit, Nino will be taking on the role of Avrum, a former musician who spends the night telling the band stories of his musical past.

Joining him on stage is his Waitress co-star, Bibo Reyes. Bibo has appeared in shows such as In the Heights, Rock of Ages, Saturday Night Fever, Jersey Boys, Spamalot, and Ang Huling El Bimbo. In The Band's Visit, Bibo plays Itzik, the disillusioned husband and young father, married to Iris.

The Band's Visit opened on Broadway in 2018 and went on to win 10 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Based on the acclaimed film, The Band's Visit tells the story of an Egyptian Police Band that arrives in Israel to play a concert. After a mix-up at the border, they are sent to a remote village in the middle of the desert. With no bus until morning and no hotel in sight, these unlikely travelers are taken in by the locals. Under the spell of the desert sky, their lives become intertwined in the most unexpected ways.

It features music and lyrics by David Yazbek and a book by Itamar Moses.

Bobby Garcia, who will direct the Asian Premiere of the musical says, "I am so happy that Nino and Bibo will be joining the cast of this bittersweet and tender musical about the power of music and how it can bring us all together. They are two of the finest performers in musical theater and will help bring to life a musical that has pulled at my heartstrings and made me swoon ever since I first saw it. I can't wait for Manila audiences to experience this unique, one of a kind show with what is turning out to be a truly exceptional cast."

The Band's Visit will launch Atlantis Theatrical's 2020 season, dubbed as "Atlantis Twenty Twenty." The season will also feature an all-new revival of the award-winning family musical Oliver! through a special licensing agreement with Cameron Mackintosh Ltd. And Music Theatre International (MTI), and On Your Feet!, which is presented through a special licensing agreement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW) and Gloria and Emilio Estefan.

The Band's Visit runs from 13-29 March 2020 at the Carlos P. Romulo Auditorium, RCBC Plaza, Makati City. Show buying and fundraising opportunities are available now. Email shows@atlantistheatrical.com.

Buy tickets ( https://bit.ly/34nhzPO ) to The Band's Visit.





