Nelsito Gomez’s IN THE EYES OF THE PEOPLE Makes World Premiere

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Manila, Philippines—Cast PH (Company of Actors in Streamlined Theatre) and Mad Child Productions are co-producing young actor-director Nelsito Gomez’s adaptation of Henrik Ibsen’s “An Enemy of the People.” Now titled “In The Eyes of the People,” Gomez’s adaptation sets the play in the Philippines, specifically in a town in the Visayas region, where a public health crisis, an unknown bacteria, impacts a hot spring resort and creates a conflict between profit and morality.

Jenny Jamora stars as Dr. Tricia Lopez-Ramos, the chief scientist. She’s joined by Ron Capinding (Mayor Peter Lopez, who is Dr. Tricia’s brother), Katsi Flores (Ruby Ganpon), Nor Domingo (Alvin Ramos), Jam Binay (Pauline Ramos), and Zoe de Ocampo (Enzo Santiago).

Developing this adaptation for about four years, Gomez said, “I’ve always had my eye on adapting ‘An Enemy of the People,’ being a fan of its uncompromising truths about humanity.” Ibsen’s 1882 play is known for its uncompromising exploration of human political and social corruption when facing the most inconvenient truths.

The new adaptation ponders its characters’ ethical dilemmas as they grapple with the health risks that hit their community due to political motives and other vested interests.

In Gomez’s take, he navigates Ibsen’s themes with a local cultural lens, incorporating Filipino social dynamics, values, and politics. Gomez said, “I’ve reshaped [Iben’s original characters] into a loving but privileged Filipino family and explored the issues of the original through a modern lens.”

Also, the show’s director, Gomez, hopes this adaptation will “resonate strongly with a Filipino audience of today,” especially as it tackles contemporary yet complex ethical and societal issues, such as progress and responsibility, and individual conscience and public opinion.

Its artistic team also has Sabrina Basilio, dramaturg; Sarah Facuri, production designer; Rafa Sumilong, lighting designer; GA Fallarme, projection designer; and Zoe de Ocampo, graphic designer.

Staged at the Mirror Theatre Studio, seating only 80 people, the experience is poised to be intimate, emotional, and immersive.

Photos: CAST PH, Mad Child Productions

Comments