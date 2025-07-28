LES MISERABLES 40th-Anniversary Concert Tour to Play Manila, January 2026

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manila, Philippines—Cameron Mackintosh's acclaimed 40th-anniversary concert production of Les Misérables is set to captivate Filipino audiences at The Theatre at Solaire from January 20 to February 15, 2026. This reimagined production, presented by Nick Grace Management and GMG Productions, promises an epic experience with its extensive international cast and orchestra, under the baton of Adrian Kirk.

This production will feature a company of over 110 artists and crew, showcasing an all-star international cast and musicians, including celebrated Filipino talents. Full casting details will be announced soon.

What makes this 40th-anniversary concert staging particularly special? As BroadwayWorld's Jade Kops highlighted in a previous review, "Many performers reprising their roles from earlier productions can have a deeper connection with their characters."

Kops added that "this intimate knowledge of the roles allows performers to share new expressions of the characters so the work remains fresh as new elements become apparent to the audience, regardless of how many times they may have seen the story."

Carlos Candal, CEO of GMG Productions, shared, "We're beyond thrilled to bring this monumental show back to Manila. This time in a groundbreaking, never-before-seen format... It's an epic reimagining of the world's greatest musical, and we're honored to be part of its journey worldwide."

Based on Victor Hugo's timeless 1862 novel, Les Misérables features an iconic score by Claude-Michel Schönberg, with English lyrics by Herbert Kretzmer, and original French text by Alain Boublil and Jean-Marc Natel. Additional material is by James Fenton, with adaptations by Trevor Nunn and John Caird.

This production is helmed by a world-class creative team, including direction by James Powell and Jean-Pierre Van Der Spuy; orchestrations by Stephen Metcalfe, Christopher Jahnke, and Stephen Brooker (with original orchestrations by John Cameron); new production design by Matt Kinley; costume design by Andreane Neofitou, Christine Rowland, and Paul Wills; new lighting design by Paule Constable and Warren Letton; sound design by Mick Potter; video projection design by Finn Ross; and music supervision by Stephen Brooker and Alfonso Casado Trigo.

Union Bank of the Philippines will host an exclusive pre-sale period from August 4 to 7, 2025. Join the waitlist now at www.gmg-productions.com for early access and updates.

This concert tour is also billed as LES MISÉRABLES: THE ARENA SPECTACULAR or World Tour.