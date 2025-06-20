Keala Settle Celebrates Her Journey, Local Venue’s Third Anniversary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Manila, Philippines--Bespoke Experience, curated by Ayala Land Estates, brings Broadway and Hollywood star Keala Settle on stage at the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre on July 11, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. Settle stars in the concert, “This is Me, An Evening with Keala Settle,” celebrating her journey and the venue’s third anniversary.

Together with a live orchestra and fellow Broadway star Arielle Jacobs, Settle's concert will feature a mix of show tunes, original compositions, and reimagined pop anthems, which may include “This Is Me,” her big, bold number in the hit musical film “The Greatest Showman.”

The concert is “an intimate look into her story—one shaped by resilience, transformation, and the journey to becoming,” said the producers. Akin to the Filipino spirit, “it’s a personal manifesto and an invitation to the Filipino audience to embrace identity, defy limitations, and find strength in vulnerability.”

The one-night-only event also has Jillian Itaas and Jep Go (backup vocalists), Mikko Angeles (director), Farley Asuncion (musical director), JM Cabling (choreography), Ohm David (set design), Meliton Roxas (lighting design), and Joyce Garcia (visual projections).

Since the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre opened in the post-COVID-19 pandemic, it has established its reputation as a home for world-class productions, where homegrown and international talents come together to create unforgettable experiences. It's currently the home of the Broadway hit “Come from Away,” which features a global creative and Production Team and an all-Filipino cast.

Photo: Samsung Performing Arts Theatre

