I WILL: THE MUSICAL Releases Trailer

Manila, Philippines--ALW Film Production, which co-produced the film "I, Will: The Doc Willie Ong Story" (2020), has released the trailer for its stage musical iteration of philanthropic doctor Willie Ong's life story. The new musical, "I Will: The Musical," tells the plight of medical workers experiencing symptoms of depression, especially during these times of the pandemic.

Premiering soon, "I Will: The Musical" was shot and filmed several months ago from a physical theatre--following strict health protocols--and will stream for free on Dr. Ong's most-subscribed social media channels on YouTube (6.5M followers) and Facebook (16M followers).

"I Will: The Musical" will also hold a paid streaming on October 16-17, 2021, on ktx.ph. Tickets start at P249.00.

Dr. Ong has revealed to Maharlika.tv that he has been experiencing depression since he was a young lad [who stutters when he speaks], but he has always wanted to help people. Even when he became a doctor, he felt depressed with the work environment--but still wanting to help. He has since been giving free medical consultations.

His wife, Liza, said, "We have produced the musical to give hope and inspiration to all people undergoing trials and depression."

To bring to life Dr. Ong's vibrant story on stage, he has decided to collaborate with the award-winning stage director, composer, and lyricist Rommel Ramilo ("San Pedro Calungsod," "King David"). Joining Ramilo, along with his esteemed creative-production team, are multi-talented international Filipino artists in the cast: Gerald Santos ("Miss Saigon," "Sweeney Todd"), Paulina Yeung ("King and I"), Bo Cerrudo ("The King and I," "Walang Sugat"), Ima Castro ("Miss Saigon," "Sweeney Todd"), and Robert Sena ("Miss Saigon," "Rak of Aegis").

Supporting the show's leads are ensemble actors Roxy Aldiosa, Audrey Mortilla, Ivy Padilla, Alyssa Evangelista, Vince Conrad, Jude Matthew Servilla, Lance Soliman, and Khalil Tambio.

As we understand it, "I Will: The Musical" is the first professional theatrical production completely staged in a physical theatre, while the National Capital Region (NCR) in the Philippines is still in quarantine.

Its creative-production team also involves Rommel Ramilo and Tony Junior Ramos, musical direction; Jason Cabato, music arrangement; Matt Manalaysay, assistant direction, blocking, and choreography; Jorrybell Agoto and Ann Bumanglag, stage management; Luis Galang, lights design; Jun Fausto, video and graphic design; Elizer Ylanan, sound engineering; Steph Estrella, sound spinner; Elaine Evangelista, technical direction; Reli de Leon, production supervision; Paolo Marquez, production management; and Wilson Ong Jr., photography.