Darren Espanto Covers 'Top of the World' from LYLE, LYLE, CROCODILE

Oct. 12, 2022  

Manila, Philippines--Filipino-Canadian singer-actor Darren Espanto does a cover song of Benj Pasek, Justin Paul, and Joriah Kwame's "Top of the World" from the live-action and animation hybrid film "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile," which is screening now in the Philippines.

In the musical comedy film, Canadian singer-songwriter Shawn Mendes lends his singing voice to Lyle, who is described as a croc with a heart of gold.

"Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" is based on the best-selling book series by Bernard Waber, first published in 1965. It is the second book of the Lyle, the crocodile, series, whose first book was "The House on East 88th Street," published in 1962.

It was first adapted into an animated musical for HBO in 1987.

"When the Primm family (Constance Wu, Scoot McNairy, and Winslow Fegley) moves to New York City, their young son Josh struggles to adapt to his new school and schoolmates. All of that changes when he discovers Lyle, a singing crocodile living in the attic of his new home.

The two become friends, but when Lyle's existence is threatened, the Primms must band together with Lyle's charismatic owner, Hector P. Valenti (Javier Bardem), to show the world that family can come from the most unexpected places. And there's nothing wrong with an enormous singing crocodile with an even bigger personality," its official synopsis says.

"Top of the World" is part of the scene where Lyle gives Josh a tour of the big city.

"Even though Lyle has to sneak out in the middle of the night because the world is afraid of him, he finds refuge on the top of a theatre," said Mr. Paul.

Suddenly, with Josh, Lyle has someone to experience everything the magical city offers, including how to grab a free meal from the city's best restaurants.

"He's just taught Josh how to dumpster dive. They're walking through the city, and music pours up through the grate from a Broadway show downstairs," Mr. Pasek said. "It's Lyle's favorite song, and he can't wait to share it with Josh and celebrate this moment of finding someone to share his life with."

In the Philippines, "Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile" is distributed by Columbia Pictures, the local office of Sony Pictures Releasing International.


