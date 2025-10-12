Critically Acclaimed Twin Bill DEDMA Returns to the Stage

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Manila, Philippines-- Following its celebrated run, Theatre Titas' critically acclaimed twin bill, "Dedma," is returning to the Mirror Studio in Poblacion, Makati City, from October 17-26, 2025. The production, featuring two one-act plays by writer Chesie Galvez-Carino, offers a sharp, witty, and poignant examination of the relationships we often leave unspoken.

The production recently earned significant recognition in the latest Gawad Buhay! citations, underscoring its artistic excellence. "The Foxtrot" was cited for Outstanding Original Script, Outstanding Stage Direction, and Outstanding Play, among other nods, while both plays earned nominations for their decisive lead and featured performances.

The twin bill features:

"Let's Do Lunch," directed by PETA's Maribel Legarda, unravels the deteriorating friendship between two high-society women during a tense luncheon. The play stars Issa Litton, Naths Everett, Mayen Cadd, and Ash Nicanor.

"The Foxtrot," directed by Paul Alexander Morales, delves into the complicated and charged dynamic between a dance instructor and his student. The intimate two-hander stars the venerable Jackie Lou Blanco and Royce Cabrera.

This highly anticipated rerun of "Dedma" is presented by Theatre Titas in partnership with Three Hens Wine, Scrub Daddy Philippines, and Vara.

Tickets start at P1,200.

Photos: Quincy Romillo