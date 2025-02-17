COME FROM AWAY Heads to Manila in June 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Manila, Philippines--GMG Productions (“Hamilton,” “Miss Saigon”) brings Broadway, West End, and homegrown talents on stage via the Philippine premiere of the Tony Award-winning musical “Come From Away.” In collaboration with Stages (“West Side Story,” Disney’s “High School Musical”), “Come From Away,” a real story of human kindness, plays at the Samsung Performing Arts Theatre from June 6 to 29, 2025.

Both theatrical producers, GMG Productions and Stages, champion Filipino talents and aim to elevate the theater-going experiences in the Philippines’ capital.

"With ‘Come From Away,’ GMG Productions is proud to embark on this exciting new chapter, working with a Filipino-led cast and crew for the first time...This production is a celebration of the incredible talent in the Philippines, and we can’t wait to share this powerful story with audiences,” said its CEO, Carlos Candal.

The production's all-Filipino cast includes Cathy Azanza-Dy, Caisa Borromeo, Garrett Bolden, Mikkie Bradshaw-Volante, Becca Coates, Steven Cadd, Mayen Cadd, Rycharde Everley, Topper Fabregas, Sheila Francisco, Carla Guevara Laforteza, Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo, Gian Magdangal, George Schulze, and Chino Veguillas.

“The show is the perfect vehicle to showcase homegrown talent as the musical requires versatile actors to play different characters,” said Stages’ Founder Audie Gemora.

These actors play about 84 characters in at least 13 different accents.

Stage director Michael Williams heads its creative team, along with Rony Fortich (musical director), Delphine Buencamino (choreograper), West End’s Harry Tabner (lighting designer), West End’s Luke Swaffield (sound designer), Kayla Teodoro (production designer), Myrene Santos (hair and makeup designer), Hershee Tatiado (costume designer), and Joel Goldes, the Broadway production’s dialect coach.

The acclaimed musical, which also won four Laurence Olivier Awards, including Best New Musical, tells the true story of about 7,000 airline passengers stranded for five days in Gander, Newfoundland, after the 9/11 terrorist attacks. The famed hospitality shown by the town’s residents in this Canadian province is the show’s beating heart.

“Come From Away” has book, music, and lyrics by Irene Sankoff and David Hein.

“While staying true to the spirit of the original, the Manila production promises a ‘new creative vision’ and aims to incorporate Filipino artistry,” teased GMG Productions.

Tickets go on public sale on Feb. 22, 2025.

*”Come From Away” is presented through a special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI), New York, NU, USA. MTI supplies all authorized performance materials.

