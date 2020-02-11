BWW Offers 20% Off Orchestra Tickets to SAN PEDRO CALUNGSOD THE MUSICAL at Music Museum, 25 February 2020

Gerald Santos plays Saint Pedro Calungsod.

Manila, Philippines - Prinstar Music Philippines' San Pedro Calungsod The Musical, which stars Miss Saigon alum Gerald Santos, will hold a special performance at the Music Museum in Greenhills, San Juan, on 25 February 2020, at 7 p.m.

BroadwayWorld.com has limited orchestra tickets at a 20 percent discount! To avail of this offer, call or text Oliver at +63917 302 7073; use code BWWCalungsod. (Discounted ticket prices: P1,200, P1,600, and P2,000)

San Pedro Calungsod The Musical is about the life and death of Saint Pedro Calungsod (1654 - 1672), a young Filipino missionary and the second Filipino saint. The musical features the book and lyrics in English by Antonio Rommel Ramilo and music by Ramilo and Santos.

Santos reprises the role of Saint Pedro Calungsod, which he originated in 2014. Alongside Santos, veteran theater actor Kuya Manzano revisits the part of Father Diego de San Vitores, a Spanish Jesuit missionary who introduced the Catholic Faith in the island of Guam in 1668.

Also in the cast are Vince Layson Vicentuan (Choco), Heidi Arima (Mother), Hutch Perales (Matapang), Jhay R Baccol (Hirao), Jude Matthew Servilla (Young Missionary), Josh Ocampo (Young Missionary), Juris Ocampo (Young Missionary), Vince Conrad (Young Missionary), Joanna Sibonga (Ensemble), Jessa Padilla (Ensemble), Marion Dizon (Ensemble), Renren Tiongson (Ensemble), Christine Wico Laforteza (Ensemble), and Jerome Ferguson (Ensemble).

San Pedro Calungsod The Musical, then produced by Redlife Entertainment Productions, held its world premiere at the Skydome, SM City North EDSA, in November 2014, nearly two years after the saint's canonization in Vatican City. The musical has since toured several cities in the Visayas and Mindanao. More than 50,000 people have seen the show.

The production's creative/production team includes Ramilo (Director), TJ Ramos (Musical Director), Peggy Rico Solis (Production Manager), Jun Pablo (Set Designer), Alpauline Grace Pena (Stage Manager), Catherine Faith Binas (Assistant Stage Manager), Luis Galang (Technical Director, Lighting Designer), Morris Philip Mercado (Sound Engineer), and Catherine Faith Binas (Choreographer).

Photo: Japs Ramiscal





Related Articles Shows View More Philippines Stories