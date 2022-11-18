Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
BEHIND THE SCENES: Carlo Vergara's New Play, INDAYUGANG BANAL

The play is directed by Tuxqs Rutaquio, with dramaturgy by Dominique La Victoria.

Nov. 18, 2022  

Manila, Philippines--Illustrator-playwright Carlo Vergara, best known for the comic book "ZsaZsa Zaturnnah," explores the impact of social media on political fandoms in the Philippines via his new full-length play "Indayugang Banal: Isang Superpowered Komedya."

Maiba 18 Productions and Teatro 77, composed of theater practitioners from the College of Saint Benilde's theater arts program, are currently staging Mr. Vergara's new play at the Benilde School of Arts, Culture, and Performance, DAC Building, along Taft Avenue. The production is open to the public on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022, at 10 a.m.

A pre-recorded performance will stream online from Nov. 21 to 27 via Ticket2Me.net.

But before heading to the theatre, we are giving a peek at the production's behind-the-scenes action. (Scroll down.)

"Indayugang Banal" is a two-hour play transporting audiences into a fictional city whose citizens are obsessed with gods and goddesses. In the city, we're introduced to the masked hero Buana, who aims to wipe out criminals and supernatural creatures, similar to the beasts and life forms in the aswang folklore.

We're also introduced to Lourdes Remedios, a vlogger-content creator wannabe, and her boyfriend, Paolo, who is hiding an unsettling truth.

Photos: Maiba Productions/College of Saint Benilde

