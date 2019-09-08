Ateneo Blue Repertory Opens 28th Theater Season With THE THEORY OF RELATIVITY; Watch Excerpt!

Manila, Philippines--Ateneo de Manila University's Blue Repertory attempts to answer the essential question: is everything, everyone interconnected in its 28th theatrical season premiere, the song cycle "The Theory of Relativity." The production plays at the Fine Arts Black Box Theatre, Ateneo de Manila University campus in Quezon City from September 12-29, 2019, with evening and matinee performances.

"The Theory of Relativity is quite an obscure choice for Blue Repertory but it's an amazing choice. It's a song cycle (a series of songs meant to be performed in a certain order as a piece in itself). This challenges us as actors, as directors to make sure the stories are told through the songs and the changes in its characters, which hopefully would touch the audiences," said Andrei Nikolai Pamintuan, a Blue Repertory alumnus and the director of the production. "The unique thing about 'The Theory of Relativity,' even though they seem to be stand-alone songs, there is some sort of an overarching theme of being connected--of human connection."

Originally produced by Godspeed Musicals at the Norma Terris Theatre in Chester, Connecticut from May 7-31, 2015, the song cycle is Neil Bartram and Brian Hill's lesser-known work (they're also behind the short-lived Broadway musical "The Story of Our Lives").

"[The one-act musical] is a joyous and moving look about our suprisingly interconnected lives. Whether you're allergic to cats, in love for the first time or the 10th time, a child of divorce, a germophobe, or simply, a unique individual, your story is sure to be explored within the world of a classroom," its synopsis says.

Besides the stage direction of Pamintuan ("Sa Wakas," "Lungs"), the show also showcases the musical direction by Abi Sulit ("Hair," "Beauty and the Beast"), movement direction by Ricardo Magno ("Alpha Kappa Omega," "Lysistrata ng Bakwit"), set design by Jodinand Aguillon ("Lungs"), and lighting design by Miyo Sta. Maria ("Bare," "Stages of Love").

"The themes tackled in the show are quite relevant, relatable," Pamintuan said. "The creators specifically made this show for college-age students--so the actors in this show don't need to play 'older' characters. The stories being unraveled through this song cycle are happening right now. So I was very excited to untuck the show with the cast and collaborate."

The cast includes Mar Argente (Julie), Joyce Buen (Joanna), Julia Santiago (Sara), Kei Pandapatan (Amy), Janine Idquival (Mira), Nikole Lim (Jenny), Misha Fabian (Caroline), Bea Salcedo (Dana), Claire Venzon (Ensemble), Dana Li (Ensemble), JP Lapuz (Paul), Anton Vergel de Dios (Adrian), Leon Bernabe (Trevor), Peter Romero (Joshua), Tristan Ahorro (Mike), Choy Simpao (Oliver), Davy Narciso (Ryan), Jerome Chua (Adam), and Xavi Fernando (Ensemble).

Buy tickets (P400-Students, P550-General Public) by calling Sari 63915 620 5259 or Mabi 63917 118 5594.

"The Theory of Relativity" is presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI).

Photos: Jacob Lim, Nate Bosano | Video: Oliver Oliveros (taken at the press launch--not the actual show)





