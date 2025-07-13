ALMOST, MAINE Comes to Cebu, Featuring All-Cebuano Cast

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Cebu, Philippines—Little Boy Productions, known for its acclaimed stagings of “Once On This Island” and “The Last Five Years,” is set to bring John Cariani’s beloved romantic comedy, "Almost, Maine," to the UP Cebu Performing Arts Hall on July 26 at 7 p.m. The production will feature an all-Cebuano cast.

The Off-Broadway favorite, “Almost, Maine,” explores themes of love and heartbreak through nine interwoven short stories set in a small, mythical town under the enchanting Northern Lights.

Since its Off-Broadway premiere in 2006, which ran for a month, the play has garnered an international following, becoming a staple for regional and community theater groups worldwide. It has seen over 2,000 productions across the United States and internationally, translated into 11 languages, and produced in more than 15 countries.

Lead producer Hendri Go highlights the show's "feel-good nature" and its ability to resonate deeply with audiences. "It is known for its 'tender, whimsical, and deeply human storytelling,' which also infuses 'metaphor, magic, kilig, and genuine heart.”

He added, "It’s a play that makes you feel good—and I believe that’s exactly what audiences need right now, especially with everything going on in the world."

Staging “Almost, Maine” has also provided valuable learning opportunities for its diverse cast, which includes a mix of emerging and seasoned local talents: Nyegs Abayon, Yalena Ysabel Achacoso, Rhea Fantonial Bautista, Jay Chan II, Claire Codilla, Jolu Escano, Maxim Ilagan, Nelson Judaya, Chloe Palang, Robert Palomo, Thomas Pua, Jean Mari Saraña, John Sitchon, and Yesha Suralta.

Little Boy Productions is committed to bridging regional and national talent through high-quality theatrical offerings in the Visayas.

The company also has a history of collaborating with esteemed artists from outside Cebu, including Loy Arcenas (who designed the Broadway set for “Once On This Island”), Joaquin Pedro Valdes (who has starred in “Miss Saigon,” “The Lion King,” and “Death Note” in the United Kingdom), Bart Guingona (an award-winning director trained in Shakespeare in London), and Menchu Lauchengco-Yulo (set to star in the Tony Award-winning musical “Kimberly Akimbo” in Singapore).

Go emphasizes that these collaborations offer "invaluable opportunities" for Cebuano actors and production teams to "learn from some of the best in the industry and help us maintain a certain quality standard.”

While acknowledging that producing theater "takes a huge amount of work, imagination, and resources," Go also hints at future projects, expressing a desire to import another show from Manila and produce "another musical," with timing being a key factor.

“Almost, Maine” tickets start at ₱300 on TicketMelon.

Photos: Little Boy Productions