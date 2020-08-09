Young Philadelphia Musicians Took Part in Virtual Class That Culminates in Grand Finale This Week

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The finale is a performance of the “Farandole” movement from Bizet’s L’Arlesienne Suite.

Philadelphia-area young musicians took part in the All City Orchestra Summer Academy via Zoom for a two-week program that will culminate in a grand finale this week, The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

90 students and 27 faculty members took part in the virtual program. The faculty members were Philadelphia School District music teachers and players from the Philadelphia Orchestra.

"On the first day, we were talking about imagining colors in the music, and creating stories and characters," said 17-year-old flutist Ariadna Rosas. "I didn't think a lot about that before. But I'm starting to put that into my practice."

The grand finale of the program will be a student performance of the "Farandole" movement from Bizet's L'Arlesienne Suite.

The event will be broadcast at 11 a.m. on August 11 on the Mann Center Facebook page.

All parts are recorded individually from the young musicians' homes and then synced together thanks to video direction from Philadelphia Orchestra music director Yannick Nézet-Séguin.

Read more on The Philadelphia Inquirer.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You