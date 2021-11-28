Young People's Theatre Workshop to Present ANNIE JR This Holiday Season

There is no better way to bring your family holiday cheer than to attend YPTW's production of Annie Jr. at The Players Club of Swarthmore. This slightly abbreviated version of the tuneful Broadway show includes the scrappy orphans singing It's a Hard-Knock Life, Annie, played by Becca Martin of Glen Mills, inspiring us all with the anthem Tomorrow, and the entire cast bringing alive the excitement of NYC. Meanwhile, the villainous yet delightful evil trio of Miss Hannigan, played by Sonya Blum of Wallingford, Lily St. Regis, Lizzie Iverson of Swarthmore, and Rooster, played by Jacob Graden, also of Swarthmore, dream of making it to Easy Street while Annie and Warbucks, played by Scott Snyder of Media, vow that I Don't Need Anything But You. Forty-two young actors bring the depression era New York alive through songs, dances, and scenes. You will love making this a part of your holiday. As Tabby, the dog playing Sandy says, "Arf! Arf"!

Performances of Annie Jr., with the book by Thomas Meehan, music by Charles Strouse an lyrics by Martin Charnin, are on December 11, 2021. The first performance is at 1:00 p.m. and the final performance follows at 3:00 p.m. Tickets for Annie Jr. are being sold by general admission at the door and cost $10.00.

Performances are made possible through an agreement with Music Theatre International.

Proof of vaccination is required for patrons 12 and up. Masks must be worn by all.

For more information about Annie Jr. and YPTW's winter classes, visit www.yptw.org.