Workshop Presentations Set For RED & BLACK: A Musical on Racism and Healing

Charlie Gilbert, Executive Director of MusiCoLab, the non-profit incubator for new musical theater in Philadelphia, has announced the upcoming workshop presentations of RED & BLACK. This original musical confronts the impact of racism and violence on an urban family and community through the lens of justice, memory, and healing. The public presentations will take place Wednesday, August 20 and Thursday, August 21 at 7:00 PM at The Louis Bluver Theatre at the Drake (302 S Hicks St., Philadelphia).

Created by the writing team of Nick Hatcher, Sheridan Merrick, and David Thomas, RED & BLACK tells a story not yet represented in musical theater—one of racial healing and reconciliation that speaks directly to our current moment. The workshop will be directed by Lindsay Smiling, the newly named Co-Artistic Director of the Wilma Theater, whose perspective as an artist of color brings invaluable depth to this important project.

RED & BLACK follows Julian, who returns to their childhood home after their father's death, haunted by memories of their mother Lena, tragically killed by police years ago. The musical interweaves Julian's present-day grief with fragments of the trial that followed—a trial representing systemic injustice and the elusive pursuit of truth. With childhood friends Bec and Quincy, Julian organizes a vigil to honor Lena's memory in this visceral exploration that culminates in a call for audiences to confront injustice and engage in creating meaningful change.

The work explores themes of grief, police brutality, community, activism, memory, truth, justice, and the intersection of personal and political experience.

"By supporting voices from marginalized communities to tell their own stories, this project benefits both the artists involved and audiences seeking meaningful engagement with difficult social realities," said Charlie Gilbert, Artistic Director of MusiCoLab.

About the Creative Team:

Lindsay Smiling (Director) was recently named Co-Artistic Director of the Wilma Theater, where he has appeared in over 20 productions including Fat Ham and Kill Move Paradise. He is a founding member of the Black Theatre Alliance of Philadelphia and brings extensive experience as both an actor and director to the project.

Nick Hatcher (Writer/Creator) is a Philadelphia-based director, writer, and producer who focuses on developing new work that is engaging, accessible, and disruptive. Currently serving as Artistic Assistant at the Arden Theatre Company, Hatcher has been with Red & Black since its inception in 2019.

Sheridan Merrick (Writer) is a theatre artist whose work seeks to reflect our current society while inspiring possibilities for a better one. A recipient of the Leeway Art & Change grant and member of PlayPenn's 2023 Playwrights Cohort, she is currently pursuing her MFA in Theatre at Sarah Lawrence College.

David Thomas (Composer) is a Philadelphia-based composer/performer who studied Musical Theater at the University of the Arts. He has been the musical collaborator on Red & Black since its inception and performs with his band "I Found You!"

About the Workshop Process:

The developmental workshop represents the culmination of an intensive process that began with script conferences in February 2025, followed by iterative drafting and revision throughout the spring. The workshop includes 24 hours of rehearsal and will be documented on audio and video to create assets for future development opportunities.

Red & Black was first selected for MusiCoLab's Spotlight Series in 2024, with 30 minutes presented as a rehearsed reading in April 2024. The writers pitched again in January 2025, impressing adjudicators with their significant progress and exceptional promise. The production is receiving support from the Frank Young Fund for New Musicals, a program of the National Alliance for Musical Theatre, recognizing the work's national significance and artistic promise.

