Walnut Street Theatre to Present 2025-26 Playwriting Competition For Young Audience Works

Walnut Street Theatre is launching its 2025-26 Walnut Outreach Playwriting Competition, inviting playwrights nationwide to help shape the next season of its acclaimed Touring Outreach program.

For over 40 years, WST's Touring Outreach company has brought professional, high-quality theatre directly to schools and community spaces across Pennsylvania, New Jersey, and Delaware – reaching more than 60,000 students each year. Now, Walnut Street Theatre is calling on writers to create original, age-appropriate plays or musicals that will inspire, educate, and spark conversation for young audiences in grades K-6. Each year, Walnut Street Theatre produces four touring shows that introduce students to the magic of live performance while supporting curriculum goals and promoting social-emotional learning. Submitted works may explore themes such as bullying, character development, literacy, Black history and cultural celebration, or reimagined fairy tales and classic literature. Playwrights are encouraged to submit works for a multicultural cast of four actors (2 men, 2 women) that reflect the diversity and imagination of today's students. “We're thrilled to open our doors to new and emerging voices who share our passion for storytelling that connects with young audiences,” said TJ Sokso, Director of Education. “Our Touring Outreach program has been inspiring students for generations, and this competition is an opportunity to discover the next great story that will travel into classrooms and communities across the region.” PRIZES The Grand Prize Winner will receive a $1,500 cash advance against a royalty for a guaranteed professional production in the 2026-27 Walnut Street Theatre Outreach Season. The winning playwright will be invited to participate in rehearsals – either in Philadelphia or virtually via Zoom.

Developmental Honorable Mentions will receive a complimentary staged reading at Walnut Street Theatre, complete with professional feedback from the artistic team.

KEY DATES Submission Deadline: Friday, December 12, 2025 Winner Announced: Friday, January 9, 2025 SUBMISSION GUIDELINES Entries must be original, unpublished, and unproduced works of no more than 50 minutes in length. Co-authorships, adaptations, and translations are welcome. All entries must be written in English, formatted as a standard playscript, and suitable for a cast of four actors.

There is no entry fee to participate. Full submission guidelines and the online entry form can be found on WalnutStreetTheatre.org/about/literary.php. All questions and communications should be directed via email to walnutoutreach@gmail.com (no phone calls, please). Help Walnut Street Theatre inspire the next generation of theatre lovers – and see your words come to life on stage before thousands of students across the Delaware Valley!