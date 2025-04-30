Valley Forge Tourism to Present First Ever SWING INTO SPRING Month-Long Jazz Celebration

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board is presenting their first ever Swing Into Spring jazz celebration, a new spinoff of the popular Montco Jazz Festival. Swing Into Spring is a month-long series of music throughout various locations in Montgomery County. Events take place May 1-31, 2025.

"From restaurants and breweries to arts and music venues, Montgomery County will resonate with the soulful sounds of live jazz performances, celebrating both legendary artists and emerging talents," said Michael Bowman, President and CEO, Valley Forge Tourism and Convention Board. "Whether you're a lifelong jazz aficionado or new to the genre, Swing into Spring offers an array of events that promise to entertain, educate, and inspire."

The 4th Annual Montco Jazz Fest, curated by Artistic Director Joanna Pascale, will return September 17-21, 2025 and will celebrate community connections and collaborations. Details will be revealed this summer.

Line-Up for Swing Into Spring 2025

The Chris Marsceill Trio

Eddie V's Prime Seafood, King of Prussia

May 1, 8, 15, 22, 29

6:30PM

Christopher Marsceill (aka Rev Chris) was born in Boston and raised in Philadelphia where attended Settlement Music School at age 11 and eventually studied with Philly staple Eric Speigel who introduced him to reharmonization and singing. At 17 he made his way to New Orleans where he studied under Mike Pellera, Ellis Marsalis, Peter Martin and began to move away from modern jazz after meeting Joe Krown and Jon Cleary and embracing the ways of boogie-woogie and Professor Longhair style blues. In his travels he has shared the stage with Widespread Panic, Ani DiFranco, Blueground Undergrass, Santana, member of Squirrel Nut Zippers, and the Dave Matthews Band. While not on the road he spent his time performing in the French Quarter with the Bradford Truby Trio, the Dukes of Dixieland, St. Louis Slim, and at Preservation Hall Jazz. He can also be found on bootleg recordings by Meters bassist George Porter solo project. The icing on this cake was weekly appearances at the historic Maple Leaf Bar as part of the Ellen Rogers Band from 1999-2002. In 2003 co- founded "Restless Natives" with Bill Iuso and Brian Besse. Their debut album featured members of the Dirty Dozen Brass Band and the Neville Brothers.

Drewes Brothers Trio

The Cigar Republic, Conshohocken

May 2

8PM

Featuring Doug Drewes on the bass, Scott Drewes on the drums, and Joao Bueno on the piano.

The V. Shayne Frederick Trio

Eddie V's Prime Seafood

May 2, 9, 16, 23, 30

6:30PM

V. Shayne Frederick's work as a recording artist, composer, educator, and scintillating performer spans well over two decades. He has been featured by TEDx, NPR, music festivals, museums, and jazz clubs throughout the country. His recent work includes weekly musical series he's curated for South Jazz Kitchen and JG Skyhigh at the Four Seasons in Philadelphia's Comcast Technology Center. Outside of his busy performance schedule he's an Artist in Residence at Temple University's Boyer School of Music, a private music coach, and a Co-Chair on the Board of the Philadelphia Chapter of the Recording Academy.

Alex Bartlett, Victor North, and Chris Pistorino

Human Robot, Jenkintown

May 3, 17

12PM

The RaiSan Sings Trio

Eddie V's Prime Seafood, King of Prussia

May 3, 10, 17, 24, 31

6:30PM

RaiSan Sings is an Angolan-American Jazz Vocalist from Philadelphia PA, USA. His music grooves and swings with a fusion of rhythms.

1st Sunday Swing Dance with The Sounds of SunnyBrook

SoulJoel's at SunnyBrook, Pottstown

May 4

3PM

$15-20

Dance Instruction from 3 to 4 pm is free w/ ticket purchase; Open dance from 4-7pm. A full bar is available. This dance event is beginner-friendly. Dress up and bring your best dancing shoes!

Lou Lanza Trio

Eddie V's Prime Seafood, King of Prussia

May 4, 11, 18, 25

6PM

Lou Lanza is a native Philadelphian who thrives on the cultural and musical heritage of that city. Lou has music in his genes - an opera singer grandfather, a classical violinist father, and a pianist/organist & vocalist mother. His jazz influence came from another of his relatives, Vince Trombetta, a saxophonist & arranger who served as musical director of The Mike Douglas Show. Lou's music teachers include Carlo Menotti, Jimmy Bruno, Michael Leonard, and Larry McKenna. His live performances in Philadelphia, New York, London, Los Angeles, & Las Vegas, to mention a few, have earned him the admiration of many industry professionals, colleagues, and fans.

Jazz Bridge Presents: Dave Posmontier's Philly Stomp

Cheltenham Center for the Arts, Cheltenham

May 7

7:30PM

$15-20

Philly Stomp brings the sounds of New Orleans to the Cheltenham Art Center with a six-piece ensemble playing traditional New Orleans vintage jazz classics with a Philly twist. Among the repertoire are several arrangements by noted bassist and band leader, Ed Wise, a mainstay of the New Orleans music scene. The group is co-led by pianist Dave Posmontier, clarinetist Charly Salinger, and trumpeter Stan Slotter. The concert is presented by Jazz Bridge, which assists Jazz and Blues musicians living in the Greater Philadelphia Metro area who face financial, health, housing and similar crises.

The Vibe Trio

Eddie V's Prime Seafood, King of Prussia

May 7, 14, 21, 28

6:30PM

Live Music on the Green with Calli Graver

King of Prussia Town Center, King of Prussia

May 8

5PM

Calli Graver has shaped a versatile career as a crossover vocalist. Raised by musician parents in Lancaster, PA, Calli's love for jazz, classical and pop helped shape the genre-bending sound heard in her original music today. Not only has she sung with legends like Josh Groban, Aretha Franklin, and Andrea Bocelli, but she's also been honored to work with several symphonies, orchestras and philharmonics spanning the nation. Calli relocated to Philadelphia to pursue her degree from the University of the Arts. She received a Bachelors of Music in vocal performance, followed by a Masters of Music in the jazz studies program. She has performed with prominent jazz figures, including Christian McBride, Peter Nero, big acts like Michael Bublé, and co-produced an original jazz suite entitled "The Divine Lorraine." Calli's first solo endeavor was the holiday jazz album "Cheer!" that she released in 2017. Calli can also be seen in the Oscar Nominated film "Maestro" as a professional chorister with the Philadelphia Symphonic Choir performing "Make Our Garden Grow" from Bernstein's Candide. You can watch it right now on Netflix!

The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra

SoulJoel's at SunnyBrook, Pottstown

May 8

5PM

$40 for General Admission; $50 for VIP; Senior and Student discount is $5 off per ticket

The Tommy Dorsey Orchestra Returns to the historic SunnyBrook Ballroom, all to benefit the OJR District Band Program. The Owen J Roberts HS Jazz Ensemble will open. Come dance the night away, while raising money for a great cause. Cash bar available; food available from Gatsby's Pub. Order inside the ballroom and enjoy tableside service.

Greg Snyder, Jason Fraticelli, Mark Allen

Human Robot, Jenkintown

May 10

12PM

A Tribute to Nina Simone featuring Gerald Veasley and Carol Riddick

118 North, Wayne

May 11

4:30PM and 8PM

$25 and up

"A Tribute to Nina Simone" is a soulful celebration of the legendary singer, songwriter, and civil rights icon, featuring Gerald Veasley and Carol Riddick. This powerful performance honors Simone's enduring legacy through dynamic renditions of her most iconic songs. Audiences will experience a stirring blend of jazz and soul that defined Nina Simone's groundbreaking career. Tickets include a dinner reservation and guaranteed table or bar seating; seating choice is first-come-first-served. No additional reservations are necessary for this show.

Hot Club of Philadelphia

Human Robot, Jenkintown

May 24

12PM

The Hot Club of Philadelphia was started in 2001 by guitarist Barry Wahrhaftig, [War-hof-tig]. They are an acoustic ensemble, dedicated to playing 'Gypsy Jazz.' That's the term used to describe the music pioneered by the legendary original 'Hot Club of France Quintet,' which was led by guitarist Django Reinhardt and Violinist Stephane Grappelli. Django and Grappelli were attempting to do their own version of American 'Hot Jazz,' as played by artists like Louis Armstrong and Duke Ellington. They used acoustic guitars, bass and violin, rather than horns and drums. Grappelli and Django added some French and Gypsy flavor and created a blend of music that is quite popular and accessible. HCPhilly mixes the original style of the HCOF, along with their own modern influences.

Elliot Bild Trio

Human Robot, Jenkintown

May 31

12PM

Elliot is currently one of the top freelance trumpeters of the Philadelphia area, performing at such venues as Chris's Jazz Cafe, South Jazz Kitchen, Smalls Jazz Club, Time, The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, Fat Cat, Clifford Brown Jazz Festival, Dizzy's Club Coca Cola, The Litchfield Jazz Festival, among others. Recently, Elliot and John Swana released "Car Licks Volume 1", the first in a series of transcription books. Elliot Bild & The Zone's first record was released November 25th 2020, and received 4 1/2 stars from All About Jazz. He currently teaches at The Philadelphia Orchestra School Ensemble Program, DeLuca Music, as well as The Gwynedd Mercy Academy.

