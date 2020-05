Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Philadelphia Inquirer has shared a video of opera singers performing from the balcony of Victor Cafe!

Aubry Ballarò sings "Quel guardo il cavaliere... So anch'io la virtú magica" from Donizetti's "Don Pasquale."

The Victor Cafe is a restaurant known for featuring live opera performances!

