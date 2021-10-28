Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center Announces CASH UNCHAINED: The Ultimate Johnny Cash Tribute

The Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center (226 N. High St., West Chester, PA) will be celebrating the life and legacy of "The Man In Black" as it welcomes renowned Johnny Cash tribute band CASH UNCHAINED on Friday, October 29 at 8 PM.

The nationally sought-after band, who is fronted by powerhouse, 22-year old lead singer James Tamelcoff, has spent nearly five years touring the U.S., performing at some of the most iconic theaters and venues, to share the distinct sounds of Johnny Cash and his backing band, the country/ rockabilly trio known as the "Tennessee Three."

Dedicated not only to the authenticity of the music, sound and execution of the performance, CASH UNCHAINED is also committed to bringing the Johnny Cash experience to the stage thanks to accurate portrayals, costumes, and, most importantly, attitude and voice that only Tamelcoff and his band could provide.

In fact, fans and critics agree that Tamelcoff's voice and passion for emulating Johnny Cash's gritty, low baritone sound, are perfect for such recreating such songs as "Folsom Prison Blues," "Ring of Fire," and "Walk the Line," plus songs from the end of Cash's career, including his final hit "Hurt" written by Trent Reznor (Nine Inch Nails).

"CASH UNCHAINED is a unique tribute to the 'Man In Black' that brings the authenticity of Johnny Cash's original performance to a Modern Stage,"said April Evans, executive director of Uptown! "I think audiences of all ages are really going to love watching them."

The CASH UNCHAINED show is just one of many exciting upcoming events and performances at the Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center this Fall including The Rocky Horror Picture Show (Oct. 31), Invictus (Nov.1), and Cherry Cherry: Neil Diamond Tribute (Nov. 5).

Tickets for Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center: CASH UNCHAINED can be purchased here: https://secure.uptownwestchester.org/77/78

Uptown! Knauer Performing Arts Center is located at 226 N. High St., West Chester, PA. For more information visit https://uptownwestchester.org.