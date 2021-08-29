UNORTHODOX METHODS OF COSMIC FLIGHT Will Premiere In The Philadelphia Fringe Festival

Up and coming director, Anastassia Vertjanova (Philly Fringe: We're Here Because You Are, The Illustrated Woman; Philly Women's Theatre Fest: Zachary Hates Everything), leads an artistic team in a new devised piece inspired by Ilya Kabakov's early 80's installation "The Man Who Flew Into Space From His Own Apartment". This piece was developed with a focus on tearing down the wall between actors and designers; to make this work actors have been a part of the design conversation since the first production meeting. The team worked with exercises based off the original installation they're creating as well as based off Kabakov's own artistic statement.

Produced, directed, and conceived by Vertjanova, the team consists of dramaturgs Amir Gad & Juana Perral, set designer Annemarie Brance, lighting designer Larry Barnes, costume/props designer Cole Supsic, and production manager Bless Rudisill. Starring Mae River Waldron (Writer: Ghost Town: The Musical; Performer: Lilith and Her Demons, Since They Left) as Laika and Noah Sturtridge (Moscow Art Theatre School: Three Sisters; Diablo Valley College: Taming of the Shrew, Diary of Anne Frank) as Zero, this piece is for anyone who's ever looked up at the night sky and knew that they needed to go.

Unorthodox Methods of Cosmic Flight runs from September 9th-13th at Panorama Performance Space (5213 Grays Ave)

Accessibility note: The space is on the second floor of a warehouse and there is no elevator

Tickets (pay what you can) available at fringearts.com/event/unorthodox-cosmic-flight