Tony Braithwaite and Jennifer Childs Create and Star In An All-New Comedy Cabaret at Act II Playhouse

Philly's funniest friends, Artistic Director at Act II Playhouse, Tony Braithwaite, and Producing Artistic Director at 1812 Productions, Jennifer Childs, have created and are sharing the spotlight in a new comedy cabaret, Together Again For the First Time. Music Direction and piano accompaniment are by Owen Robbins. Reflecting the pace and style of classic comedy duo Mike Nichols and Elaine May, Braithwaite and Childs merge their wit and musical chops in a high-energy performance of songs, sketches and hilarious asides.

Together Again runs for 20 performances at the intimate Act II Playhouse in Ambler, PA with Previews starting January 14, Opening Night January 17, and a full run through February 2. Tickets start at $30 and are available online at act2.org, or by calling the Act II Box Office at 215.654.0200.

Braithwaite and Childs are known to audiences as a comedic dynamic duo and new work is highly anticipated. Past projects include, A Few of Our Favorite Things, and Let's Pretend We're Famous.

"Working with Jen Childs is one of my favorite things to do - ever,'' says Braithwaite, "we never stop laughing!" He added, "We both wanted to bring the vaudeville nature and pure fun of the 60's and 70's variety TV shows to the stage, and we want people to come ready to laugh with abandon."



Act II Playhouse was founded in 1998 and in 2012, Tony Braithwaite became the third Producing Artistic Director in the Company's history. The Company has received 39 Barrymore nominations and six Barrymore Awards, two in 2010 for Outstanding Ensemble in a Musical (Tony Braithwaite & Jim Stanek in The Story of Life) and the Independence Foundation Award for Outstanding New Play, Bruce Graham's Any Given Monday (a co-production with Theatre Exile). Act II also received the 2006 Charlotte Cushman Award for Outstanding Leading Actress in a Play (Susan Riley Stevens in Bad Dates), the 2005 Best Actor in a Musical Award (Tony Braithwaite in The Big Bang), the 2004 Outstanding Lighting Design Award (James Leitner, Mary's Wedding), and the 2003 Outstanding Lead Actor in a Play Award (Kraig Swartz in Fully Committed, a co-production with Philadelphia Theatre Company). Act II Playhouse is committed to creating and producing new, classic, and contemporary plays and musicals that reflect the highest artistic standards, and presenting in a venue whose intimacy draws audiences and actors into dynamic interaction. Act II is committed to theatrical work that is both accessible and entertaining.





