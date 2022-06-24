Tickets On Sale Now As DIRTY DANCING IN CONCERT Comes To 36 Cities Across North America
With a soundtrack that defined a generation, Dirty Dancing in Concert promises to bring a new thrilling experience to the 80s classic!
Relive the timeless love story of Baby and Johnny as global content leader Lionsgate (NYSE: LGF.A, LGF.B), GEA Live, Karl Sydow and Innovation Arts & Entertainment announce Dirty Dancing in Concert, celebrating the film's 35th anniversary on a full-size cinema screen with a band and singers live on stage. With a soundtrack that defined a generation, Dirty Dancing in Concert promises to bring a new thrilling experience to the 80s classic! Tickets for Dirty Dancing in Concert are on sale now at www.dirtydancinginconcert.com.
Audiences attending Dirty Dancing in Concert will experience the hit film in a unique and unforgettable way. A complete screening of the digitally remastered film will play as a band and singers perform the songs live, in sync with the film. Stay for the encore party and continue to sing and dance along with the band to your favorite Dirty Dancing songs.
Dirty Dancing in Concert will tour in 36 cities in North America in 2022. Opening in celebration of the 35th anniversary of the film, fans will have a new way to immerse themselves in the world of Dirty Dancing while celebrating the classic they know and love.
Dirty Dancing, written by Eleanor Bergstein, directed by Emile Ardolino, and starring Patrick Swayze and Jennifer Grey in their most iconic movie roles, was a worldwide box-office sensation when it was released in 1987. Its soundtrack generated two multi-platinum albums and multiple singles, including the Academy Award-winning best original song "(I've Had) The Time of My Life". Grossing more than $213 million worldwide, Dirty Dancing captured the hearts of audiences everywhere.
Set in the summer of 1963, Baby Houseman (Jennifer Grey) and her family vacation to the beautiful Catskills resort, Kellerman's. Intrigued by the staff's dance instructor, Johnny Castle (Patrick Swayze), and the vastly different lifestyle of others, Baby finds herself learning to dance while having the time of her life and falling in love. It is a summer she'll never forget.
Dirty Dancing in Concert's tour joins a series of live-to-film concerts touring internationally based on Lionsgate properties, including the highly successful La La Land in Concert, with more than 125 performances in 25 countries to date.
The 2022 North American Tour Includes:
*Halifax, NS
Rebecca Cohn Auditorium
October 23, 2022
Saint John, NB
Imperial Theatre
October 24, 2022
Charlottetown, PEI
Confederation Centre
October 25, 2022
Portland, ME
Merrill Auditorium
October 27, 2022
Boston
Shubert Theatre
October 28, 2022
Philadelphia
Kimmel Cultural Campus
October 29, 2022
Schenectady, NY
Proctors Theatre
October 30, 2022
*London, ON
Budweiser Gardens
November 1, 2022
*Hamilton, ON
First Ontario Centre
November 2, 2022
Brantford, ON
Sanderson Centre
November 3, 2022
Detroit
Fisher Theatre
November 4, 2022
Columbus, OH
Palace Theatre
November 5, 2022
South Bend, IN
Morris Performing Arts Center
November 6, 2022
Indianapolis, IN
Clowes Memorial Hall
November 7, 2022
Louisville, KY
Kentucky Center - Whitney Hall
November 9, 2022
Akron, OH
EJ Thomas Performing Arts Hall
November 10, 2022
Rosemont, IL
Rosemont Theatre
November 11, 2022
Milwaukee, WI
Riverside Theater
November 12, 2022
Rockford, IL
Coronado Performing Arts Center
November 13, 2022
Atlanta
Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre
November 15, 2022
Birmingham, AL
BJCC Concert Hall
November 16, 2022
Pensacola, FL
Saenger Theatre
November 17, 2022
Jacksonville, FL
Moran Theater
November 18, 2022
Tampa, FL
Starz Center
November 19, 2022
Fort Lauderdale, FL
The Parker - Wells Hall
November 20, 2022
Sarasota, FL
Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall
November 22, 2022
*West Palm Beach, FL
Dreyfoos Hall
November 23, 2022
Raleigh, NC
Duke Energy Center
November 25, 2022
Charlotte, NC
Ovens Auditorium
November 26, 2022
Greensboro, NC
Tanger Center
November 27, 2022
Tysons, VA
Capital One Hall
November 29, 2022
Norfolk, VA
Chrysler Hall
November 30, 2022
Richmond, VA
Altria Theater
December 1, 2022
Augusta, GA
Bell Auditorium
December 2, 2022
Charleston, SC
North Charleston Performing Arts Center
December 3, 2022
Savannah, GA
Johnny Mercer Theatre
December 4, 2022
*Tickets will be on sale for these shows at a later date