Ticket Lottery Announced For Every Performance Of RENT On Kimmel Center Cultural Campus

The Kimmel Center Cultural Campus presents RENT 20th Anniversary Tour, running October 18 - 20 at the Merriam Theater, and announces a ticket lottery for every performance, offering a limited number of seats in the first rows of the orchestra section for the Pulitzer Prize and Tony Award-winning musical. These $25 tickets are available for in-person purchases at the Merriam Theater Box Office, located at 250 S. Broad Street, on the day of each performance ONLY, two hours prior to the show. The $25 tickets are limited to two tickets per person, while inventory lasts, Cash only.

The tradition of these day-of tickets began in 1996 in New York when RENT moved to Broadway after a sold-out run in a small downtown theatre. The producers of the show are committed to continuing the tradition of offering these orchestra seats in each city the show will play.

RENT 20TH ANNIVERSARY TOUR

Kimmel Center Cultural Campus' Merriam Theater

Friday, October 18, 2019 at 8:00 pm

Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 2:00 pm and 8:00 pm

Sunday, October 20, 2019 at 1:00 pm and 6:30 pm

Tickets are on sale now and start at $45.00. Tickets can be purchased by calling (215) 893-1999, visiting www.kimmelcenter.org, or at the Kimmel Center Box Office. Group sales are available for groups of 10 or more and can be purchased by calling (215) 790-5883. More information at www.kimmelcenter.org.





