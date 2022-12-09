Three New Board Of Trustees Added To Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute

The Philadelphia Youth Orchestra Music Institute (PYOMI) has named three new members of their Board of Trustees-- Christina Deaver, Dr. Tosin Omole, and Jessica Lee.

Lydia Ogden, Chairperson of the board, said, "Christina, Jessica and Tosin will be outstanding additions to our talented board. Between their expertise in their respective fields and involvement in the arts growing up, they will provide valuable insights from their own personal experiences that will be beneficial to our organization and the student musicians we serve."

Christina Deaver brings over 14 years of experience in Private Banking and wealth management to PYOMI's Board of Trustees. In her current role as Vice President and Private Banker at J.P. Morgan, she delivers wealth management services to affluent families, private business owners, executives, and foundations, developing strategies to reach her clients individualized goals. She previously served as J.P. Morgan Private Bank's Co-Chair of the Global Associate Advisor Committee developing junior talent. Deaver has been a lover of the arts since a very young age. Growing up playing the violin and dancing competitively, she looks forward to continuing her involvement in the performing arts and furthering her patronage in this new role.

Dr. Tosin Omole currently works as a Clinical Research Director at Merck & Co., where he is involved in vaccine development. Prior to joining Merck, Dr. Omole was an Attending Physician and Adjunct Faculty at University Health System, San Antonio TX, where he led various initiatives focused on value-based care, quality improvement, and population health. He was previously a Sauvé Fellow at McGill University, Montreal Canada, and was a visiting fellow at the Robert Graham Center. His prior work experience spans the non-profit, public and private sectors. A strong public health advocate, he is the author of several publications and has given several scientific presentations at national and international meetings. Dr. Omole previously served on the board of Stream Insight, a leading Africa focused market research firm, and looks forward to serving the Philadelphia community through joining PYOMI's Board of Trustees, as he is impressed by the dedication and creativity of the students and has great respect for the contributions and impact PYOMI makes on the community.

Jessica Lee works as a Managing Director at CRA | Admired Leadership®, where she contributes to the firm's strategic communication practice. Her work includes providing counsel to organizations looking to strengthen communication with key internal audiences, and helping clients align communication across leadership while fostering understanding throughout their organizations. She has a strong interest in leadership and communication and brings over eight years of experience from multiple industries to the PYOMI Board. Lee is a strong believer of the organization's mission and was drawn to them for their dedication to teaching students life and leadership skills through music education. She recounts, "The organization is dedicated to developing stellar musicians but also developing the whole person." Having played classical piano for 15 years while growing up, she looks forward to her new role as a Trustee in this community of passionate students, families, and supporters.