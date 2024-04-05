Theatre Horizon's TICK, TICK…BOOM! Adds Additional Performance

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Due to popular demand, Theatre Horizon's star-studded production of tick, tick...BOOM!, composed by the late Jonathan Larson, the Pulitzer Prize- and Tony Award-winning composer of Rent, is adding an additional performance. This new and re-imagined staging, co-directed by Robi Hager (Broadway's Spring Awakening, How to Succeed..., Bye Bye Birdie and Doctor Zhivago) and Theatre Horizon favorite Steve Pacek (last seen in Horizon's The Hounds of Baskerville) will now add an additional performance on April 14, 2024 at 7:30PM.

Hager, plays "Jon," is joined by Angel Sigala (Broadway's New York, New York, The 76th Annual TONY Awards) as "Michael" and Theatre Horizon alum and Montgomery County, PA native Elena Camp (My Fair Lady, 1st National Tour) as "Susan."

This autobiographical musical by Larson is the story of a composer and the sacrifices that he made to achieve his big break in theatre. Containing fourteen songs, ten characters, three actors and a band, tick, tick... BOOM! takes you on the playwright/composer's journey that led to a Broadway blockbuster.

His girlfriend wants to get married and move out of the city, his best friend is making big bucks on Madison Avenue and, yet, Jon is still waiting on tables and trying to write the great American musical. Set in 1990, this compelling story of personal discovery is presented as a rock musical filled with instantly appealing melodies and a unique blend of musical theatre styles.

The creative team for tick, tick...BOOM! includes co-director Steve Pacek (Horizon's Into the Woods, ...Spelling Bee, Untitled Project #213), Brigitte Rottman as Music Director, Damien Figueras as Sound Designer, Asaki Kuruma as Costume Designer, Christopher Haig as Set Designer, J. Dominic Chacon as Lighting Designer, Alexis Wells as Stage Manager, and Karly Amato as Assistant Stage Manager.

Tickets currently on sale at theatrehorizon.org, or by calling 610-283-2230, extension 1.