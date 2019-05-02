The Philly POPS Announces Postponement Of DANCING IN THE STREETS AT THE HOP!

The Philly POPS has announced the postponement of its scheduled May 4 event, Dancing In The Streets At The Hop!, due to inclement weather. This event will be rescheduled for a future date, coinciding with a future performance.

All three performances of At The Hop! A Philadelphia Story At The Birth of Rock And Roll will continue as scheduled, Friday at 8pm, Saturday at 3pm and Sunday at 3pm.

For more details on At The Hop! A Philadelphia Story at the Birth of Rock and Roll, visit www.phillypops.org/atthehop.

The Philly POPS, the largest standalone pops orchestra in the United States, delights audiences with the inspired performance of American popular music. The POPS celebrates this distinctive musical heritage through an expanding repertoire of innovative concert performances and a robust set of educational and engagement initiatives.

Now celebrating its 40th Anniversary Season, the POPS, the official POPS orchestra of Pennsylvania and the City of Philadelphia's partner in civic celebration, serves a consistently growing audience of over 200,000 annually. Music Director Michael Krajewski and the 65-piece Philly POPS orchestra keep listeners tapping their toes to an impressive repertoire of songs from American traditional music up through to today's chart-toppers. The Philly POPS BIG Band, an 18-20 piece ensemble performing a rock and rhythm and blues repertoire, premiered in 2017 to enthusiastic response at the July 4 Welcome America Concert on the Parkway.

Outside the concert hall, free Salute Series performances - including Memorial Salute, July 3 POPS on Independence, July 4 POPS on the Parkway and the I'll Be Home for Christmas: A Salute to the Military and First Responders concert - celebrate the American tradition of service around important national holidays. POPS in Schools enhances music education for Philadelphia School District students; POPS Outside brings POPS music to local communities. The Philly POPS performs as a founding resident company of The Kimmel Center for the Performing Arts, and at venues throughout the mid-Atlantic region.





