The Arts Council Of Princeton Presents A Virtual Master Class On The Art Of Floral Design

Join the Arts Council of Princeton for a virtual master class on The Art of Floral Design on Tuesday, December 22 at 7PM. This is a wonderful opportunity to create a professional-looking centerpiece for the holidays, with all proceeds benefiting the Arts Council's Community Programs.

The workshop will explore the fundamentals of floral design, including color, form, texture, and shape. Award-winning floral designer Dawn McClatchy will share her tricks of the trade to teach you how to transform everyday flowers into stunning centerpieces. The seminar includes all the supplies, flowers, and McClatchy's own Floral Design Guide.

Dawn McClatchy, the owner of A New Leaf Floral Design, is the winner of eleven Blue Ribbons at the Philadelphia Flower Show. McClatchy has spent decades developing her craft and exploring her creative passions, which include working with clients, event design, art installations, garden design, award winning photography and horticulture. Since 2011, McClatchy has been a valued member of the ACP Board of Trustees.

The cost is $85 per person.

To register: artscouncilofprinceton.org/events/the-art-of-floral-design

Space is limited, so please register by December 14 to reserve your spot.

