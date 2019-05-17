Team Sunshine Performance Corp Brings World Premiere Of THE SINCERITY PROJECT #3 (2019) To FringeArts

Team Sunshine Performance Corporation, known for their previous FringeArts' production ¡BIENVENIDOS BLANCOS! or WELCOME WHITE PEOPLE!, comes to High Pressure Fire Service with the world premiere of THE SINCERITY PROJECT #3 (2019). The new devised theatre work runs from June 4 through June 8, 2019.

THE SINCERITY PROJECT #3 (2019) is the third installment in an ambitious 24-year experiment that offers a new devised theater work every two years, drawing from the real lives of its creators. The first two iterations were presented at FringeArts in December 2014 and as part of the 2016 Fringe Festival, respectively. A meditation on the passage of time, this production explores the implications and challenges of aging, shifting expectations and identities, the loss of loved ones, and how we all-as individuals and a culture-change, respond, evolve, and fail.

As an added experience, audience members at all performances are invited to write letters to their future selves, which they can then open and read at the next iteration of THE SINCERITY PROJECT. Those who attended the 2016 iteration can open those letters in June at FringeArts. The performance features Performer/Creators Aram Aghazarian, Benjamin Camp, Rachel Camp, Makoto Hirano, Mel Krodman, and Mark McCloughan. Director/Creator Alex Torra leads the ensemble.

Team Sunshine Performance Corporation is dedicated to serving as a hub for the imaginative consideration of contemporary American culture and what it means to be a participant in it. Founded in 2010 by theatre and dance artists Benjamin Camp, Makoto Hirano, and Alex Torra, the company's works come in the form of ensemble-created performances, and interactive, community-gathering social events. By providing fun, well-crafted experiences, Team Sunshine creates opportunities for people to come together, get involved in their culture, and engage with the pleasures and difficulties of the collective contemporary experience.

THE SINCERITY PROJECT #3 (2019) is part of FringeArts' High Pressure Fire Service, which takes its name from FringeArts' historic building, the first high pressure pump house in the country. Opened in 1903, the station pumped water from the Delaware River to fire hydrants across Philadelphia, connecting the city and helping it grow and thrive. This history of creativity and connectivity is at the very heart of the High Pressure Fire Service festival, which features new works from Philadelphia's most innovative performers. Addressing issues of representation, gender, accessibility, reproductive justice, and more through devised theater, comedy, and participatory play, these productions embody the vast range and exceptional talent of Philadelphia's rich performing arts community.

Single tickets to THE SINCERITY PROJECT #3 (2019) are currently on sale by visiting FringeArts.com.





