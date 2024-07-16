'TWAS THE NIGHT BEFORE By Cirque Du Soleil Will Make Philadelphia Debut

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



'Twas the Night Before... by Cirque du Soleil is a Christmas themed show inspired by the joy of giving and the wonder of the holiday season, with something for everyone in the family to enjoy. Whether you are a child of 5, 50, or 95 years old you are sure to be wowed by incredible acrobatics and a heart-warming story this season at The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark for a strictly limited engagement, December 19,-29, 2024. This is the first time that a Cirque du Soleil show has performed at the venue on North Broad.

'Twas the NIght Before... is Cirque du Soleil's first Christmas show, based on the classic poem "A Visit from St. Nicholas" by Clement Clarke Moore. Memorable lines from this cherished classic inspired Cirque du Soleil's story about a jaded young girl who rediscovers the magic of Christmas. A festive flurry of love and cheer created especially for families, 'Twas the Night Before... features thrilling acrobatics performed by a cast of 26 artists sailing from all over the world, lovable characters and a soundtrack including Christmas favorites re-invented by Cirque du Soleil.

It's the holidays, but this year, things are different. For years, Isabella and her father have read A Visit from Saint Nicholas together. However, this year Isabella feels like she's outgrown the family tradition. But then the magic of the poem comes to life, and Isabella and her father are unexpectedly separated by a snowstorm that sends them on a fantastical journey. In a winter wonderland inspired by the poem, they discover whimsical characters, acrobats, children and reindeer who reunite father and daughter in the holiday spirit.

For more information, visit www.cirquedusoleil.com/twas-the-night-before

