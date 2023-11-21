THE ROLLING STONES Announce New Tour Dates; Find Out Where to See the STONES TOUR '24 HACKNEY DIAMONDS

The Rolling Stones have announced they are going back on the road with a brand-new tour performing in 16 cities across the U.S. and Canada.

Fans can expect to experience Mick, Keith and Ronnie play their most popular hits ranging from “Start Me Up,” “Gimme Shelter,” “Jumpin' Jack Flash,” “Satisfaction” and more, as well as fan favorite deep cuts and music from their new album HACKNEY DIAMONDS.

The legendary rockers will be returning to the road following the success of their history-making and chart-topping studio album HACKNEY DIAMONDS, which has just received a Grammy nomination for the project's lead single “Angry.” Showcasing a new stage and high energy that only the Stones can bring as one of the world's most iconic artists ever, this tour will guarantee a show to remember.

The United States last hosted the rock n' roll giants during their critically acclaimed ‘No Filter' tour in 2021, which sold out stadiums across the country while becoming one of the highest-grossing concert tours of all time.

The STONES TOUR ‘24 HACKNEY DIAMONDS sponsored by AARP is set to kick off April 28, 2024 at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas, with stops in Las Vegas, Glendale, East Rutherford, Seattle, Foxboro, Orlando, Atlanta, Philadelphia, Cleveland, Denver, Chicago, Vancouver, Los Angeles and Santa Clara.

The Stones will also make a stop at this year's New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival for a special performance on May 2. Full tour routing is below.

This past October, The Rolling Stones took over a New York City club, Racket NYC, to celebrate the release of Hackney Diamonds and turned it into a rock show, garnering rave reviews and giving the lucky audience a taste of what's to come. Tried and tested, these songs are ready to hit the stadiums following their incredible preview…

Hackney Diamonds is their first studio set of new material since 2005's A Bigger Bang. Since then, the Stones have continued to smash box office records on a series of global sell-out tours and released 2016's GRAMMY Award winning Blue & Lonesome, which featured their brilliant versions of many of the blues tracks that helped shape their sound, and topped album charts around the world.

Last year, they thrilled European audiences totalling nearly a quarter of a million on the anniversary Sixty tour. The Rolling Stones have sold over 250 million albums worldwide.

AEG Presents' Concerts West is the promoter of the Stones Tour '24 Hackney Diamonds.

THE ROLLING STONES – STONES TOUR ‘24 HACKNEY DIAMONDS

Sunday, April 28, 2024 - NRG Stadium - Houston, TX

Thursday, May 2, 2024 - Jazz Fest - New Orleans, LA

Tuesday, May 7, 2024 - State Farm Stadium - Glendale, AZ

Saturday, May 11, 2024 - Allegiant Stadium - Las Vegas, NV

Wednesday, May 15, 2024 - Lumen Field - Seattle, WA

Thursday, May 23, 2024 - MetLife Stadium - East Rutherford, NJ

Thursday, May 30, 2024 - Gillette Stadium - Foxboro, MA

Monday, June 3, 2024 - Camping World Stadium - Orlando, FL

Friday, June 7, 2024 - Mercedes-Benz Stadium - Atlanta, GA

Tuesday, June 11, 2024 - Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA

Saturday, June 15, 2024 - Cleveland Browns Stadium - Cleveland, OH

Thursday, June 20, 2024 - Empower Field at Mile High - Denver, CO

Thursday, June 27, 2024 - Soldier Field - Chicago, IL

Friday, July 5, 2024 - BC Place - Vancouver, BC

Wednesday, July 10, 2024 - SoFi Stadium - Los Angeles, CA

Wednesday, July 17, 2024 - Levi's Stadium - Santa Clara, CA