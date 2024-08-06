THE PLAYBOY OF THE WESTERN WORLD Comes To Inis Nua Theatre Company

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Inis Nua Theatre Company has announced the regional premiere of a new adaptation of John Millington Synge's The Playboy of the Western World, by acclaimed writers Bisi Adigun and Roddy Doyle. The production, set in a hyper-realistic Dublin pub, challenges traditional notions of humor and engages audiences with the timely issues of identity, migration, cultural assimilation, and celebrity culture. Performances begin September 19, 2024 at The Proscenium Theater at The Drake for a limited engagement through October 13, 2024. Opening night is September 25, 2024.

Almost 120 years after J.M. Synge's blistering masterpiece The Playboy of the Western World shocked audiences, Inis Nua will present a bold adaptation by Nigerian playwright Bisi Adigun, founder of Ireland's only African theatre company, and Irish writing icon Roddy Doyle (The Commitments, Paddy Clarke Ha Ha Ha). Set in modern Dublin, the show reimagines Synge's young rascal-hero Christy Mahon as Nigerian refugee Christopher Malomo, who arrives at a run-down pub with a wild tale he hopes will save his life. Christopher's hilarious-and ultimately dangerous-encounters with colorful Dubliners showcase the power of Synge's classic through a razor-sharp modern lens.

"The Playboy of the Western World promises to provide an theatrical experience that resonates not only with the cultural dynamics of Ireland but also with the challenges faced by the city of Philadelphia today," said Artistic Director Kathryn MacMillan, who will also direct the production. "This new adaptation, written collaboratively-and beautifully-by Bisi, a Nigerian playwright, and famous novelist Roddy Doyle, builds a bridge between a classic Irish play and modern Nigerian experience."

The show was first produced in two runs at The Abbey Theatre in Dublin in 2007 and 2008. It received its American premiere at Solas Nua in Washington, D.C. in Fall 2022. This is only the third production of the play, and Adigun will be actively involved in the production both on-site in Philadelphia and remotely. Audiences will be transported to a hyper-realistic modern Dublin pub via a set by Christopher Haig, which will feature working beer taps pouring Guinness (for the characters--not the audience).

The cast features Taylor Congdon as "Pegeen," Michael Stahler as "Sean," Andrew Criss as "Jimmy," David Pica as "Philly," Anna Faye Lieberman as "Honor," Leanna Doyle as "Susan," Sydney Abbott as "Sarah," Tony Lawton as "Michael," Moboluwai Ademide Akintilo as "Christopher," K. O'Rouke as "Widow Quin," and Chuk Obasi as "Malomo."

Creative team includes Kathryn MacMillan as Director, with Gabe Moses as Assistant Director, Meghan Winch as Dramaturg and both Adaeze Nwoko and Brittany Onukwugha as Cultural Dramaturgs. The rest of the team includes Thom Weaver as Lighting Designer, Amanda Hatch as Props Designer, Christopher Haig as Scenic Designer, Eliana Fabiyi as Sound Designer, Barbara Erin Delo as Costume Designer, J. Alex Cordaro as Fight Choreographer, Lauren Tracey as Production Manager, Anthony Martinez-Briggs as DEI Guardian, and Anna Drozdowski as Project Coordinator. The Stage Manager is Patreshettarlini Adams, with Liv Hershey as Assistant Stage Manager.

