THE LIGHTNING THIEF, THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL is Coming to The Shawnee Playhouse

The Shawnee Playhouse will present The Lightning Thief, The Percy Jackson Musical, for one weekend only, from Friday, October 3rd through Sunday, October 5th, 2025.

Directed by Taryn Gilbert, this high-energy, powerful production stars veteran, top-talent from the artists of Sing for America, a group of professional actors from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, that have been performing together for more than twenty years, including Gabriel Soto as Percy Jackson, Jorne Gilbert as Grover/Mr. D., Teara Gilbert as Annabeth, and Jewel Gilbert as Luke/Various Roles. With book by Joe Tracz and music and lyrics by Rob Rokicki, this mesmerizing musical showcases other strong performers from the artists of Sing for America, including Taryn Gilbert as Sally Jackson/Various Roles, Bruce Gilbert as Mr. Brunner, aka Chiron, and Tasia Holland as Clarisse/Various Roles.

Adapted from the book The Lightning Thief, by Rick Riordin, this musical centers on sixteen-year-old Percy Jackson, who discovers that he is the half-blood son of the Greek God, Poseidon. His life then takes a dramatic turn, as he is plunged into a world much bigger than he could have ever possibly imagined. With newly discovered powers that he cannot control, a destiny that he doesn't want, and a plethora of mythological monsters on his tail, Percy must learn what it means to be a hero. The future of the world hangs in the balance as Percy and his friends embark on an epic adventure that will captivate the audience and leave them on the edge of their seats.

The Lightning Thief, The Percy Jackson Musical is brought to audiences by studio producer, Truth and Light Media, with the mission of uplifting content that transforms and inspires others, while offering a platform where meaningful stories can shine. The production team consists of the artists of Sing for America, a group of professionals from Bethlehem, Pa, that have been performing together for over twenty years, who have traveled along the East Coast, sharing their combined talents in the form of musical theatre, concerts, variety shows, National Anthem performances, television, and film. The artists are very excited to make their debut on The Shawnee Playhouse stage with this incredible musical. For more information on their mission, please visit www.TruthandLight.net at http://www.truthandlight.net/.

Produced by Charles and Ginny Kirkwood, and under the executive direction of Midge McClosky, the creative crew for The Lightning Thief, The Percy Jackson Musical features a veteran technical team, including Taryn Gilbert as director, Teara Gilbert as Costume Designer, Jewel Gilbert and Jorne Gilbert as set designers and set construction, Jewel Gilbert as lighting designer, Tasia Gilbert as prop manager, Elijah Pullen, Leianna Torres, and Niya Torres as stage crew, Kenneth Card as promotional photographer, Bobby McClosky as media manager, and Samantha Cameron as press writer.

Showtimes, dates, and ticket prices are as follows:

7:00pm: October 3rd

7:00pm: October 4th

3:00pm: October 5th

Tickets are $35.00 each for adults, $30.00 each for seniors, and $20.00 each for children seventeen and under.