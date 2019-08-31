THE INSANITY OF MARY GIRARD Comes to Phladelphia Fringe

It is 1790, and Mary Girard, wife of prolific Philadelphia philanthropist Stephen Girard, has awoke to find herself committed to the mental asylum of The Pennsylvania Hospital. How did she get here? How long must she stay? Why has her husband not come to have her released? Is it all a mistake, or is she truly insane?

Sarah Heddins plays Mary Girard, in this immersive, thought provoking, and fascinating work of historical fiction about the roles men and women were expected to play in early American society, and just what can happen when you don't live up to the expectations of your station. The play centers primarily on Mary's time in the Pennsylvania Hospital, as told by her and a "greek chorus" of inmates, who help her see clearly the path that lead her to be placed in there with them. This story is based on a letter Stephen Girard wrote his brother in 1787 where he lamented about "having been so foolish as to marry this unfortunate vixen ... I treat her properly but at the same time I despise her as much as it is possible to despise anyone ... I hate her like the devil and note with pleasure that this feeling increases from day to day." A powerhouse of actors in this ensemble cast bring the story to life as it is presented in the round, in an intimate theater space. Join us in the basement of the Pennsylvania Hospital as we learn more about Mary and those closest to her, and what led to the tragic fate of Mrs. Stephen Girard as this tale unfolds.

The first four performances (September 19-22) are part of the 2019 Philadelphia Fringe Festival. Six additional performances follow on September 27-October 6th. You won't want to miss it! Tickets ON SALE now at https://fringearts.com/event/the-insanity-of-mary-girard/ for the Fringe performances (Sept 19-22) and online for the extended run (Sept 27- Oct 6th- Fri-Sun) at www.allenslane.org.





