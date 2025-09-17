THE ESSENCE: A YIDDISH THEATRE DIM-SUM and More Set for Theatre Ariel 25-26 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Theatre Ariel, Philadelphia's theatre company dedicated to staging stories of the Jewish experience, has revealed a 35th season that pushes boundaries, challenges expectations, and tackles Jewish stories both old and new. Following the successful early-September run of its first-ever Fringe show (Gazelles & Garters: A Song of Songs Burlesque!), the season will officially begin with the return of its Salon Series in October and run to May 2026.

The company's first entry in this year's signature Salon Series will be The Accomplices by Bernard Weinraub. Inspired by real-life events, the play begins in 1941, when a young activist risks everything to take on the White House and the Jewish establishment in a desperate attempt to save European Jewry from the death camps. "It's a play set during the Holocaust," Producing Artistic Director Jesse Bernstein notes, "but it's really a play about the paradox of being a 'successful' minority in America, a situation that is often rife with internal and external tensions. It's set in the 40s, written in the 2000s, but feels like it was made for today." The reading will take place in mid-October.

Swerving from political drama to outright hilarity, December will feature The Essence: A Yiddish Theatre Dim-Sum, a co-presentation with the Weitzman National Museum of American Jewish History. Created and performed by Allen Lewis Rickman, Yelena Shmulenson, and Steve Sterner, this 88-minute show is, according to Rickman, "a hilarious introduction to Yiddish theatre for people who don't give a damn about Yiddish theatre." Presented in English and in Yiddish-in-translation (via English supertitles), the piece deftly avoids the nostalgia trap, offering a fresh comedy show for modern audiences who may have never uttered so much as an "oy vey" in their life. The company arrives in Philly on the heels of sold-out runs Off-Broadway and at the New York International Fringe Festival. The Essence will play two performances at the Weitzman Museum on December 6 and 7. Tickets will be sold through the Weitzman's box office, with discounts available for Theatre Ariel Members.

Buoyed by the success of last season's sold-out run of Amsterdam, Theatre Ariel will once again mount a fully-realized Mainstage production this season. This year it's the World Premiere of Marsha Blovotnick and the Marvelous Magical Chicken Soup by South Philadelphia playwright Dan Kitrosser. Adapted from a one-act presented in last season's Good for the Jews, this laugh-out-loud comedy follows Martha, a Jewish lesbian socialist septuagenarian with anger issues and a pot of chicken soup that just might heal the world. Kitrosser, who grew up in Mt. Airy, was bar mitzvahed at the Germantown Jewish Center, and attended Akiba (now Jack M. Barrack) Hebrew Academy, describes the play as "a tiny fable about moving beyond our isolation to connection." He sums up the show by saying, "Marsha is going on an epic journey to try and save the world. Will she? I'm so excited to find out!" Marsha... will perform at the Bluver Theatre at the Drake in March of 2026.

The eclectic season will wrap up with a Jewish story from one of America's most treasured authors. My Name is Asher Lev by Aaron Posner, adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok, will be presented as a Salon in late April and early May. "This show has a lot of special connections to Theatre Ariel," says Bernstein. "I played Asher in an early workshop of the play, over twenty years ago. And Chaim's widow and collaborator, Adena Potok, has served on the theatre's board and been an important consultant, leader, and champion of Theatre Ariel since its inception."

Bernstein also notes that this final Salon of the season will jumpstart the company's 36th season, which is significant for being the theatre's "Double Chai" anniversary. "Chai in Hebrew means 'life'," Bernstein explains, "and the Hebrew letters that spell the word have a numerical value of eighteen. So eighteen and its multiples—like thirty-six—have special significance." While noting that the organization is making special plans to mark that milestone, Bernstein sums up, "In the meantime, we hope everyone joins us for this season's mix of classic stories and contemporary comedies."

Memberships for Theatre Ariel's 35th Season are currently on sale, with three levels ranging from $50 to $185. Benefits include free ticket exchanges, behind-the-scenes content, and access to members-only events. They can be purchased at www.theatreariel.org/memberships

Single tickets for Salons and Mainstage performances are $36 ($18 for students and industry) are also available. Tickets for The Essence will be sold separately through the Weitzman box office. See the full schedule and details below.

The Accomplices by Bernard Weinraub

October 18th at 8pm at Temple Beth Hillel-Beth El, Wynnewood

October 19th at 7pm at Har Zion Temple, Penn Valley

October 25th at 8pm at the Hamilton Family Arts Center, Old City

October 26th at 2pm at Congregation Beth Am Israel, Penn Valley



December 6th at 7pm

December 7th at 2pm

Venue: Weitzman National Museum of American History, Old City



Marsha Blovotnick and the Marvelous Magical Chicken Soup by Dan Kitrosser

March 12th at 7pm (OPENING NIGHT)

March 13th at 7pm

March 14th at 8pm

March 15th at 2pm

March 15th at 7pm

March 19th at 2pm

March 19th at 7pm

March 20th at 7pm

March 21st at 8pm

March 22nd at 7pm

Venue: The Bluver Theatre @ the Drake



My Name is Asher Lev by Aaron Posner, adapted from the novel by Chaim Potok

April 25th at 8pm, Adath Israel, Merion Station

April 26th at 7pm, venue TBA

May 3rd at 8pm, venue TBA

May 4th at 2pm, venue TBA