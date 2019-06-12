Summer Loving Comes Tp The Shore With Cabaret Performer Joilet Harris

Jun. 12, 2019  

Off Boardwalk at The Showboat Hotel kicks off its summer cabaret series with Joilet Harris on four Friday evenings in July beginning July 5. The program, titled Summer Love, With Joi features a varied program of love songs and ballads including songs by Cole Porter, Billy Joel, George Gershwin, Bob Dylan and BeBe Winans.

Performances are 7:30 and 9:30PM on July 5, July 12, July 19 and July 26. Tickets starting at $15 are available at off-boardwalkshowboat.com

The powerful, dynamic and passionate performances of Philadelphia treasure Joilet Harris command attention on the stage and screen. A Barrymore-Award winner for her performance as Caroline in the Arden Theatre Company's production of Caroline, or Change, she has also appeared at Walnut Street Theatre, People's Light and Theatre Company, Delaware Theatre Company, 1812 Productions, and Act 2 Playhouse. In addition to developing her own cabaret shows, Harris has also toured internationally as a vocalist, most recently playing the title role in Ella, The Ella Fitzgerald Story. On television she has been seen in the recurring role of Officer Caroline Massey on The Wire as well as in guest starring roles on New York Undercover, Law & Order:SVU, and Hack. Her screen appearances include Rocky V, Beloved, and 12 Monkeys.

"We are very excited that Joilet is leading our new cabaret series. I think the energy and extraordinary talent she brings to her performances sets the perfect tone for what we are seeking to offer as summer entertainment at the shore," said Sonya Aronowitz, Executive Producer of Juniper Productions which is presenting the series.

Future cabaret performances include drag queen extraordinaire Eric Jaffe for one night (August 2) and The Bearded Ladies Cabaret in Beach, Please! (August 9, 16, 23 and 30).

Juniper Productions is an independent theatre-producing agency that currently serves Philadelphia artists and audiences, bringing fresh, original theatre to non-traditional places where people are dining, drinking and gathering, such as local distilleries, cafes and restaurants.

For further information, please call 215-313-1575.



