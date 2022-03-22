Star of the Day Presents THE GRUNCH

Star of the Day is back in action with the opening musical of their 2022 season: The Grunch. Inspired by "The Grinch Who Stole Christmas," The Grunch tells the story of Rudy Grunch, a grumpy student who always feels like an outsider.

When the entire school gets excited about the annual school musical, he comes up with a perfect plan to ruin it for everyone; he'll steal the sets, costumes and lights the night before it opens. But will the spirit of theatre prevail?

The Grunch marks the first musical back at the company's home at St. John's UCC in Emmaus, PA. For the duration of the pandemic, the theatre company performed in an outdoor venue for safety and to keep their 'doors open.'

"We are thrilled to be back in our home space, which is truly where we thrive. We've turned the church into several different faraway places and believe that the magic of theater happens wherever there is a beautiful set and committed actors," said Kirsten Almeida, Managing Artistic Director.

The organization is primarily known for their excellence in family theatre and has made it a mission to give children the opportunity and training to learn about the arts if they are not able to do so in their school settings. This production is set to go up after all local school productions have closed as a way to expand the reach of the show's cast and audience.

The Grunch stars 15-year-old Allentown student Keane Carrington and is joined by a cast of twenty-four incredibly talented aspiring thespians ages 8-20.

"Some of these students have stepped into our theater space for the first time in their lives. We pride ourselves on professionalism but also patience and giving all children access to community theater is why we do what we do," said Almeida.

The show will run for five (5) performances April 7-10, 2022, at St. John's UCC, 139 N. 4thStreet, Emmaus, PA 18049. All tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at www.StaroftheDay.org or at the door the day of the show.

Seating is limited so purchasing tickets in advance is recommended. All patrons must remain masked for the duration of the performance regardless of vaccination status. Star of the Day is complying with the Covid-19 safety policies and procedures of theatres across the globe.