Star Of The Day Reveals 2025 Season Featuring SEUSSICAL THE MUSICAL and More

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Star of the Day has revealed its 2025 season, celebrating 10 years on stage! The season will featuring Seussical The Musical and much more. See full programming here.

Dare to Dream, Jr.

Disney's Dare to Dream JR. is a musical revue that follows an eager group of trainees on their first day at a fictional Walt Disney Imagineering Studio. As the group sets out to help each other discover their dreams, they work together to explore the power of dreams to unite, inspire, and make anything possible. Drawing from a century of beloved Disney films, Dare to Dream JR. features songs appearing for the first time ever in a Disney stage musical, including fan-favorites from The Princess and the Frog, Coco, Encanto, and Frozen II. This musical revue is a thrilling mix of contemporary songs, timeless classics, and brand-new medleys that are sure to surprise and delight Disney lovers of all ages.

Friday, March 21, 2025 7PM, Saturday, March 22, 2025 PM (sensory-friendly performance), Saturday, March 22, 2025 7PM, Sunday, March 23,2025 3PM. All tickets $16 (plus fees)

Seussical The Musical

The Cat in the Hat tells the story of Horton, an elephant who discovers a speck of dust that contains the Whos, including Jojo, a Who child sent off to military school for thinking too many "thinks." Horton faces a double challenge: not only must he protect the Whos from a world of naysayers and dangers, but he must guard an abandoned egg, left in his care by the irresponsible Mayzie La Bird. Although Horton faces ridicule, danger, kidnapping and a trial, the intrepid Gertrude McFuzz never loses faith in him. Ultimately, the powers of friendship, loyalty, family and community are challenged and emerge triumphant.

Friday, May 9, 2025 7:30PM, Saturday, May 10, 2025 2PM (sensory-friendly performance), Saturday, May 10, 2025 7:30PM, Sunday, May 11,2025 3PM, Friday, May 16, 2025 7:30PM, Saturday, May 17, 2025 7:30PM, Sunday, May 18, 2025 3PM. Tickets $16.50-$22 plus fees.

Rainbow Fish The Musical

Rainbow Fish is part of our Camp Little Stars program. Camp Little Stars runs June 16-27 for ages 5-11. Classes meet Monday through Friday 9am -1pm. Tuition is $395.99

Everybody loves the international bestseller and award-winning book,The Rainbow Fish, with its wonderful message of friendship and belonging. Now you can bring the magical, colorful world of the deep blue sea to life on your stage!

This musical features a variety of charming school and sea-creature characters who admire the famous Rainbow Fish, the most beautiful fish in all the ocean. When Rainbow Fish refuses to share his (or her!) vibrant, shimmering scales (played by separate actors who become a chorus for solo songs), the whole ocean seems to turn against the vain creature. Unhappy that no one adores him anymore, the Rainbow Fish seeks out the wise Octopus, whose tentacles can also be played by separate actors. Octopus helps the young fish learn that it's far better to be admired for being kind than for being beautiful.

Public performances: Friday June 27th at 2PM & 7PM. All tickets $16 (plus fees)

Mary Poppins, Jr.

Mary Poppins, Jr. is part of our Summer Spotlight Academy program. Summer Spotlight Academy runs July 28 - August 17 for ages 8-18. Classes meet Monday through Friday 9am -3pm. Tuition is $675.99

The jack-of-all trades, Bert, introduces us to England in 1910 and the troubled Banks family. Young Jane and Michael have sent many a nanny packing before Mary Poppins arrives on their doorstep. Using a combination of magic and common sense, she must teach the family members how to value each other again. Mary Poppins takes the children on many magical and memorable adventures, but Jane and Michael aren't the only ones upon whom she has a profound effect. Even grown-ups can learn a lesson or two from the nanny who advises that "Anything can happen if you let it."

Public performances: Friday, August 15, 2025 at 7PM, Saturday, August 16, 2025 at 2PM, Saturday, August 16, 2025 at 7PM, Sunday, August 17, 2025 at 3PM

Oliver!

Oliver! is based on the novel Oliver Twist by Charles Dickens. Set in Victorian England, the show tells the story of an orphan boy who is thrown out of the workhouse for uttering the line, "Please sir, I want some more". After being sold to equally heartless undertakers, he runs away to London to seek his fortune.

Public performances: Friday, September 19, 2025 7:30PM, Saturday, September 20, 2025 7:30PM, Sunday, September 21, 2025 3PM, Friday, September 26, 2025 7:30PM, Saturday, September 27, 2025 2PM (sensory friendly performance), Saturday, September 27, 2025 7:30PM, Sunday, September 28, 2025 3PM. Tickets range from $16.50 to $22. Plus fees.

The Addams Family Young@Part

The Addams Family Young@Part is part of our Fall Spotlight Academy program. Fall Spotlight Academy meets on Monday nights September 22 - December 1 for ages 8-18. Classes meet Monday nights from 6-9PM. Tuition is $395.99.

The Addams Family Young@Part is a shortened version of the Broadway musical about the Addams family. In this version, Wednesday Addams has fallen in love with a nice boy from a respectable family. The play explores the family's attempts to fit in with their neighbors while also dealing with the secret of Wednesday's new relationship.

Public performances: Friday, December 5, 2025 7PM, Saturday, December 6,2025 2PM (sensory-friendly performance), Saturday, December 6, 2025 7PM, Sunday, December 7, 2025 3PM. All tickets $16 plus fees.

Star of the Day also has two Coffeehouse Cabarets scheduled in October and December. Exact dates will be announced soon.

Cognac & Roses will feature The Divas! and friends presenting pieces by Edgar Allan Poe and songs inspired by his tales. October 2025 All tickets $16 plus fees.

VHS Christmas Carol- Blending Charles Dickens' A Christmas Carol with 80's music videos into a synth-elating Live Visual Album experience! This reimagining of the classic tale from composer Clark Baxtresser features and all-star(kid) cast serving up vibes from Christmases past, an escape from Christmas present, and a cutting-edge blend of live and filmed performances straight out of Christmas future! December 2025. All tickets $16 plus fee.

Star of the Day's mission is to entertain, educate, encourage, and elevate the community we serve through music, theatre, and dance. Star of the Day is committed to creating an inclusive and equitable workspace. Our promise to entertain, educate, encourage and elevate our community through music, theatre, and dance includes the representation of everyone in our community: All races, religions, sexual orientations, body sizes, ages, abilities, and neuro-diversities.

Comments