Spotlight: THE DOO WOP PROJECT at Keswick Theatre

The Doo Wop Project High will be performing at Keswick Theatre on Saturday, May 4th.

The Doo Wop Project, the dynamic, rave-reviewed celebration of a beloved music genre, has a brand new “DOO!” Starring the 5 engaging, charismatic and dashing Broadway stars from smash hits like JERSEY BOYS, A BRONX TALE, BEAUTIFUL, and MOTOWN: THE MUSICAL with their all star band, this exciting new show (with a brand new setlist) features fresh renditions of classic Doo Wop hits (remember “16 candles” and “In the Still of the Night”?) as well as “doowopified” versions of contemporary hits like Adele’s “Rolling in the Deep” and Garth Brooks’ “Friends in Low Places.” Of course they’ll keep some fan favorites in the new show – memorable numbers like “Remember When” and “That’s My Desire”.

If you’ve seen The Doo Wop Project before, you are in for a brand new treat. If you haven’t seen them yet, you’ll be treated to a fantastic evening of the greatest music in American pop and rock history…from the classic sound of five guys singing harmonies on a street corner to the biggest hits on the radio today. Call the box office at 215-572-7650 or go online at keswicktheatre.com to purchase tickets today!

