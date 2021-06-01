SoLow Fest Will Return With Live and Virtual Shows This Month

SoLow Fest has returned for a 12th year! June 17th - 27th, 2020 will give the city 11 days of experimental and boundary pushing performance. SoLow Fest will showcase dynamic virtual shows and live shows that follow Covid protocols. This is an entirely free festival for independent theater artists in the Philadelphia area and beyond. All shows are Pay-What-You Can.

SoLow Fest is a multi-genre independent festival that is essential to the theatre's DIY scene here in Philadelphia. Countless artists have had their work produced in the festival and gone on to bigger and better things. The festival serves as a great incubator for new work, and fosters creative theater without the financial constraints.

See https://solowfest.weebly.com/2021-festival-lineup.html for ticketing information and show details.