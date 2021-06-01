Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

SoLow Fest Will Return With Live and Virtual Shows This Month

This is an entirely free festival for independent theater artists in the Philadelphia area and beyond.

Jun. 1, 2021  

SoLow Fest has returned for a 12th year! June 17th - 27th, 2020 will give the city 11 days of experimental and boundary pushing performance. SoLow Fest will showcase dynamic virtual shows and live shows that follow Covid protocols. This is an entirely free festival for independent theater artists in the Philadelphia area and beyond. All shows are Pay-What-You Can.

SoLow Fest is a multi-genre independent festival that is essential to the theatre's DIY scene here in Philadelphia. Countless artists have had their work produced in the festival and gone on to bigger and better things. The festival serves as a great incubator for new work, and fosters creative theater without the financial constraints.

See https://solowfest.weebly.com/2021-festival-lineup.html for ticketing information and show details.


Featured on Stage Door

Shoutouts, Classes, and More from Your Favorite Broadway Stars
Mariah Rose Faith
Mariah Rose Faith
Brittney Johnson
Brittney Johnson
Ryan Vasquez
Ryan Vasquez

Related Articles View More Philadelphia Stories
Tony Nominated Melissa Errico to Present Concert at Bucks County Playhouse in June Photo

Tony Nominated Melissa Errico to Present Concert at Bucks County Playhouse in June

MORE THAN MUSIC A Virtual Celebration Gala Of PYO Music Institute Announced, June 10 Photo

MORE THAN MUSIC A Virtual Celebration Gala Of PYO Music Institute Announced, June 10

Bucks County Playhouse Announces Updated Covid Plan for Live Performances Photo

Bucks County Playhouse Announces Updated Covid Plan for Live Performances

Student Blog: 5 Tips for Securing a Theatre Internship Photo

Student Blog: 5 Tips for Securing a Theatre Internship


More Hot Stories For You

  • Des Moines Metro Opera Receives $1 Million Gift from Frank R. Brownell III
  • A LOVE OFFERING Will Be Performed by Des Moines Playhouse in June
  • What Questions Do You Have About Live Theater's Return?