Scholarships Available For 2021 FREDDY Awards

The 2021 FREDDY Awards Program, presented by the State Theatre Center for the Arts, announces up to $199,280 in scholarships available for participating students.

"Our educational scholarships are an extremely important part of the FREDDY© program", comments Denise Smith, State Theatre Vice President of Development. "Thanks to our partner colleges, universities and businesses, over $1.66 million in scholarships have been awarded since 2003. They have been true "game changers" for many students and their families."

The following Scholarship are available for FREDDY Awards participating students. For a complete list of 2021 Scholarship opportunities and contacts visit http://freddyawards.org/scholarships-awards

West Virginia University-WVU Theatre & Dance wil participate with a scholarship from WVU and the School of Theatre Dance, which when combined with other awards from West Virginia University, will be equivalent to the cost of university tuition. The award is renewable over 8 semesters of study. The Application will open on March 1st and close on May 8th. Students interested in enrolling in WVU School of Theatre and Dance in the Fall of 2022 as Musical Theatre or Design & Technology majors are encouraged to apply.

The Muhlenberg College Scholarship consists of $5,000 Talent Scholarship, renewable for three years, to a theatre and/or dance student attending a high school which participates in the FREDDY© Awards program who has been accepted by and decides to attend Muhlenberg College.

DeSales University will offer (4) $5,000 scholarship opportunities (renewable for 3 years for a total of $20,000) to senior Theatre students attending a high school which participates in the 2021 FREDDY© Awards program. Scholarships will only be awarded to students who have applied to DeSales after April 1, 2021 and who are academically accepted to DeSales University and artistically accepted into the Theatre program. For more information, please contact: Rebecca Righi, Director of Recruitment, Rebecca.Righi@desales.edu. Materials must be submitted for consideration by May 15, 2021.

State Theatre FREDDY Awards Scholarship consists of a $1,000/Year Scholarship for NCC's 2021-2022 academic year. Students applying for the 2021 NCC/ FREDDY© Awards Scholarship DO NOT have to be Theatre Majors BUT they must plan to enroll at NCC for the Fall 2021 semester and be registered for 6 or more credit hours. The award recipient must notify NCC Scholarships Department when they have registered for Fall 2021 classes. Deadline - Friday, April 30, 2021.

ALL Dancers from Freddy Participating Schools are eligible for a 3 week FULL scholarship to Pennsylvania Youth Ballet Summer Intensive! Choose any 3 weeks, or single class equivalent, during our summer program (June 21 - July 30) at the Ballet Guild studios in Bethlehem, PA. Dance classes offered include - Ballet, Conditioning, Tap, and Musical Theater! - Pennsylvania Youth Ballet Instructors will choose 8 WINNERS for the summer scholarships!

Visit http://freddyawards.org/scholarships-awards for links to more information.